Whippet 'Always Traveling at Full Speed' Leaves Internet in Stitches

A hilarious video of a whippet doing some serious zoomies around their front yard has gone viral on TikTok with over 6.2 million views.

In the video, the light brown and white whippet, named "Bird," can be seen careering around the yard, jumping over and running through bushes.

One user commented: "There are zoomies, and then there are ZOOOOMIIIIEEEESSSSS!!!"

The caption to the video read: "always traveling at full speed".

Another user commented: "Def sped up, why lie???", to which the OP @jessbrowne04 replied, posting the same video again captioning it: "here's the full video so you can see just how sped up it is".

Another user commented, "People don't realize these guys run as fast as cars, literally hahahaha".

The American Kennel Club (AKC) previously reported that whippets can reach speeds of up to 35 miles per hour, making them among the fastest dogs on the planet.

Whippets don't run in a traditional manner like other dogs. When they run, all four legs lift off the ground at once, giving them a cheetah-like appearance at full speed.

In both 2021 and 2022 the Fastest Dogs USA competition was won by a 51-pound whippet named Reas. The muscular whippet, owned by Lindsay Gluth and Matt Manetti of Michigan City, Indiana, was reportedly the last puppy to get picked in his litter. However, his parents were both carefully bred for speed and agility meaning all the puppies had a chance of being champions.

According to the AKC, "Reas was a picture of consistency," running two 100 yard races at 5.878 and 5.816 seconds respectively, averaging at 34.98 miles per hour. They report that in both events, "the runner-up was less than one-tenth of a second behind."

One person commented: "probably needs a bigger yard".

The AKC wrote that: "While whippets are great apartment dogs, they do extremely well in a fenced-in backyard. Whippets need to be exercised regularly—you don't want to deal with a torn couch!".

Some users in the comments remarked that they thought Bird looked too thin, with @emma_rayray asking of a previous video, "sorry to ask isn't she feeding well?".

However, the AKC said: "While visible ribs and vertebrate in most dog breeds can suggest being underweight, in fact, two to four vertebrae should be visible.

"Young whippets may appear long and may have difficulty covering up their ribs. Adult whippets, at a healthy weight, will appear skinny in comparison to other breeds. Whippets at a proper weight will avoid health issues."

