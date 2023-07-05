White Woman Calls Latino Family Having Pool Party 'Trash' in Viral Video

A video of a white woman lashing out at a group of people, all Latino, having a family BBQ at a swimming pool in Lakewood, Colorado, went viral on social media, with the woman being accused of being a "racist Karen."

In a video recorded by one of the people at the pool and later shared on TikTok, the unidentified woman—blonde, wearing sunglasses and a bikini—can be heard complaining about the group being too numerous.

"Yes, it's true," she said. "You have a f****** Mexican party in a pool. Trash," she added, as a man on the phone walking behind her, who appears to be acquainted with her, accidentally walks into her.

"You can't do that. You can't just record me," the woman says in the clip before slamming the phone off the hands of the person taking the video.

According to the TikTok user who shared the video on the social media platform, the group was having a BBQ at the pool with family members, including children.

Aerial view of a swimming pool in Ayia Napa, Cyprus. A Colorado woman was seen talking to police officers after lashing out at a group of Latinos having a family BBQ at a swimming pool. Athanasios Gioumpasis/Getty Images

In a 2021 survey by the Pew Research Center, 23 percent of Latino Spanish speakers in the U.S. reported being criticized for speaking Spanish in public, while 20 percent of all Latinos said they were called offensive names in the previous 12 months.

Latinos reported being discriminated against by both non-Latinos and other Latinos, with the color of their skin being linked to greater discrimination.

The clip uploaded on TikTok, which has the added commentary of a third person calling the woman "racist Karen," then cuts to footage of the woman being held down on one of the pool's sun loungers.

"Karen" is a common pejorative expression used to indicate entitled middle-class white women who use their privilege to have their own way, often in ways that are disrespectful or disregarding of other people.

In the video, the woman is being held down by the same man who earlier bumped into her, who's still on the phone and is surrounded by other people. The woman keeps shouting and can be heard saying, "Get the f*** out."

@jadeserie Lets find her! Mind you she was saying racial comments the whole day, even pointing out our parties children saying “when they grow up they will be trash too” #lakewoodcolorado #karensgoingwild #karensoftiktok @The Karen Network ♬ original sound - Jade Serie

The woman continues yelling throughout the rest of the clip, telling someone to "go back down to Denver" and responding that she lives in Lakewood when asked to leave the pool herself. "I live here, nowhere you ever came from, you f****** low-class slime," she can be heard saying.

The video then cuts to a shot of three police officers at the pool talking to the woman and the man with her. It's unclear who called the police. Newsweek has contacted the Lakewood Police Department for comment by email but has not been able to confirm whether the woman was arrested.

"Let's find her! Mind you, she was saying racial comments the whole day, even pointing out our parties children saying 'when they grow up they will be trash too'," wrote the TikTok user who shared the video.

"According to this Karen, all Mexicans are low class. I hope this video is found by her coworkers, family and friends. Acting like this at family BBQ with children is absolutely disgusting," the user wrote.

Newsweek has contacted the TikTok user who shared the video for comment via TikTok.