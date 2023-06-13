Video of White Woman Repeatedly Yelling N-Word Viewed Over 35M Times

A video of a white woman screaming the N-word and assaulting people on the street has gone viral on social media.

The clip appears to be filmed in Canada outside a donut shop. One person in the footage alleges that the woman was urinating on the street before she got into multiple altercations.

The video has so far been viewed more than 35 million times, with multiple Twitter pages sharing the clip, ultimately adding to the total view count.

The person behind TheRealSkitzz Twitter page claimed to be the individual in the footage and added: "Why does this s*** always happen to me." On his page the clip has been viewed more than 7.8 million times.

It is unclear when exactly the incident took place, however the video appears to show Portland Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

"Alright guys, today in Skitzz world, some random girl came to 6ix Donutz and started taking a p*** in front of the store," a man can be heard saying in the clip.

The footage then cuts to the woman swearing and saying the N-word as people attempt to find out whether the woman is out with any friends in the area.

At one point, a Black woman throws a drink at the shouting woman, before the white woman begins hurling racial abuse. The Black woman then proceeds to punch her in the face, but the white woman continues to scream the N-word before throwing her phone on the floor.

The edited footage then shows the woman running without her shoes on and assaulting members of the public. She is seen swinging at one man's back before turning around and swinging at another woman's arm. She is also seen chasing after a cyclist and attempting to swing her bag at another man before he kicks her away.

The video ends with the woman throwing down some traffic cones before walking away down the street.

Some social media users have remarked that the white woman shouting may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol, however Newsweek has not been able to independently verify these assertions.

Other Twitter users questioned whether the woman was eventually arrested or identified by the police and whether any further steps were taken by the victims of her abuse.

Newsweek has contacted the 6ix Donutz store and the Toronto Police Department via email for comment.