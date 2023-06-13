News

Video of White Woman Repeatedly Yelling N-Word Viewed Over 35M Times

By
News Racism Toronto Canada Ontario

A video of a white woman screaming the N-word and assaulting people on the street has gone viral on social media.

The clip appears to be filmed in Canada outside a donut shop. One person in the footage alleges that the woman was urinating on the street before she got into multiple altercations.

The video has so far been viewed more than 35 million times, with multiple Twitter pages sharing the clip, ultimately adding to the total view count.

The person behind TheRealSkitzz Twitter page claimed to be the individual in the footage and added: "Why does this s*** always happen to me." On his page the clip has been viewed more than 7.8 million times.

Shouting
Stock image of a woman shouting. A video of a white woman screaming the N-word and assaulting people on the street has gone viral on social media. Getty

Another Twitter page, Malikthgeek, shared the clip, being viewed more than 28.5 million times.

It is unclear when exactly the incident took place, however the video appears to show Portland Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

"Alright guys, today in Skitzz world, some random girl came to 6ix Donutz and started taking a p*** in front of the store," a man can be heard saying in the clip.

The footage then cuts to the woman swearing and saying the N-word as people attempt to find out whether the woman is out with any friends in the area.

At one point, a Black woman throws a drink at the shouting woman, before the white woman begins hurling racial abuse. The Black woman then proceeds to punch her in the face, but the white woman continues to scream the N-word before throwing her phone on the floor.

The edited footage then shows the woman running without her shoes on and assaulting members of the public. She is seen swinging at one man's back before turning around and swinging at another woman's arm. She is also seen chasing after a cyclist and attempting to swing her bag at another man before he kicks her away.

The video ends with the woman throwing down some traffic cones before walking away down the street.

Some social media users have remarked that the white woman shouting may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol, however Newsweek has not been able to independently verify these assertions.

Other Twitter users questioned whether the woman was eventually arrested or identified by the police and whether any further steps were taken by the victims of her abuse.

Newsweek has contacted the 6ix Donutz store and the Toronto Police Department via email for comment.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 16
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 16
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC