Whites-Only Sign for Parent and Toddler Group Labeled 'Vile Garbage'

A childcare group's exclusionary advertising has been condemned by city officials and residents in Canada after gaining viral attention.

In Coquitlam, British Columbia, a sign appeared earlier this week promoting a "whites-only" mom-and-tots group.

The sign read, "Join us for whites-only moms & tots," before adding: "Are you looking for somewhere your children can play with others that look like them? Are they tired of being a minority in their schools and daycares?"

After being spotted in the city, the sign has been shared across social media and even prompted an official response from the city of Coquitlam.

In a release on September 25, the city statement read: "The City of Coquitlam is deeply committed to fostering an environment of equity, diversity and inclusion for all its residents. We are aware of the exclusionary and racist notices posted in our community, promoting activities that run counter to these principles.

"We want to make it unequivocally clear that such practices and sentiments have no place in our city," the statement added. "Discrimination and prejudice have no place in our society, as they run contrary to the values that we uphold as a community."

Newsweek reached out to The City of Coquitlam via email for further comment.

The note appeared to include a link to visit for parents who wanted to take part in the "whites-only moms and tots" get-together, and internet users reported that it went to a Telegram group chat.

Kids being taught in a classroom
A group of kids in a classroom with hands in the air. Internet users are furious after a sign for a "whites-only" mom-and-tots group was posted up in a Canadian city. .shock/Getty Images

The sign added: "Escape forced 'diversity' and join other proud parents of European children as we create an atmosphere in which our kids can feel like they belong. Invest in your child's sense of well being and racial identity by giving them the gift of time spent amongst their own people."

Fury spread online as the picture of the sign was shared on Reddit and X, formerly Twitter. People shared their reactions in thousands of responses.

On Reddit user jayrf87 wrote: "Kids don't give a f*** and just want to play with whoever isn't mean to them."

User rumbleindacrumble posted: "I live near where this sign was found and am currently in a mom and baby swim group with my child—not this racist one, a normal one at the local pool—basically everyone is white because there are a s*** ton of white people here. These racists don't live in reality."

Mayor of the Port Coquitlam Brad West also posted on X to share his response to the sign.

West wrote: "As soon as it was brought to our attention, Bylaw officers immediately searched the area & all bus stops, but no signs were present. Perhaps being removed by someone else.

West added: "This vile garbage isn't welcome in our community, or anywhere else."

