Prominent Virginia Beach dentist Dr Abbey Horwitz was found stabbed to death at his home on Sunday, with police charging his 34-year-old daughter, Norah Horwitz, with second degree murder over the incident.

Officers were called to the Birdneck Point neighborhood shortly before 9 a.m., according to a statement from the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD), with paramedics pronouncing the 68-year-old dentist dead about 20 minutes later.

Norah, who told officers her name was Michael, was in the process of transitioning gender, according to police.

Booking photo of 34 year-old Norah Horwitz, who allegedly stabbed to death her 68-year-old dentist father, Dr Abbey Horwitz, in Virginia Beach. Horwitz was in the process of transitioning her gender, according to police. Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office

In a statement released online, the VBPD said officers responded to a call from 1300 block of Wren Place, at 8:54 a.m. on Sunday.

It continued: "Officers located Dr. Abbey Horwitz suffering from multiple stab wounds. Dr. Horwitz was pronounced deceased by EMS at 9:13 A.M.

"Michael (Norah) Horwitz of Virginia Beach was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Stabbing in the Commission of a Felony. She is currently being held at the Virginia Beach Jail."

Police said Dr Horwitz, a father of three, was killed during a domestic dispute, though they didn't specify what they believe the motive was.

Speaking to local network 13NewsNow, one of Dr Horwitz's former patients said he had just retired in February, and had been planning on going traveling.

Describing Dr Horwitz, they added: "Super funny guy, always joking with his staff and patients, but always professional. He made you feel at ease no matter the procedure being done."

According to the website of his dental practice, The Art of Dentistry, Dr Horwitz grew up in the Bronx, New York, and studied at Fordham University and Richmond's Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry. Following graduation he moved to Virginia Beach, and established his own dental practice.

The biography also noted Horwitz's prominent position within the local Jewish community, which he served as president of both the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater, and the Hebrew Academy of Tidewater.

It added Horwitz had provided "volunteer dental services" in Israel, Romania, the former Soviet Union and Nicaragua.

Norah Horwitz appeared before a judge on Monday morning via a video link from jail, where she is under suicide watch, according to the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office.

Speaking to local newspaper The Virginian-Pilot, a number of Horwitz's former neighbors paid tribute to the deceased dentist.

One commented: "Pretty good dude, solid guy, no issues. Family kind of took care of themselves. They're good people it's just really sad."

Another described Horwitz as "like the consummate family guy," saying he hosted cookouts on his back patio for his family.

