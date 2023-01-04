Who Are Ken Block's Children? Rally Driver Shared Three Kids With Wife Lucy

Motorsport star Ken Block died on Monday, aged 55, after an accident in a snowmobile.

The racing legend was clearing snow on near his Utah ranch when the vehicle he was driving fell back on him while driving up a snowy hill.

His sudden death has shocked fans across the globe and Block leaves behind wife Lucy and their three daughters.

Lucy and two of their daughters didn't share the spotlight with Block and only their 16-year-old daughter Lia has been thrust into the public eye.

Lia has been racing cars since she was 11 years old and is currently signed to her father's motor sport team, Hoonigan Racing.

Who is Lia Block? What has she said about her father's death?

Lia is definitely a chip off her father's 'block' as she has embraced his need for speed and followed him into the world of motor racing.

The teenager broke her silence over her father's death in an emotional post on Instagram in which she posted a black-and-white photo of her and her father wearing the racing clothing of his motor sport team.

The teenager's heartbreaking caption read: "Yesterday I didn't just lose my father, I lost my best friend. He was truly my whole world and the only person I ever looked up too. No matter what I did he was always there to support me.

"I can't believe how fast he was taken from all of us. No words can describe of how much of an amazing human my dad was, he lived so many lives, accomplished more in 55 years than most people could in 10 lifetimes, and lived his life to the absolute fullest every single day."

Lia continued: "He always did what he loved no matter what, right up to the last second, and always was there for me and my siblings and my mom whenever we did what we loved.

"He never said no to something we wanted to try, never pushed us to like what he liked, just opened the door for us to explore. He never missed an opportunity to help us grow as good people, he always told me that he wanted us to be even more amazing, caring, happy, selfless, humans than him and my mom.

"He always helped others and opened doors for so many other people. I can only hope to do half as many amazing things he did."

Lia finished her post: "I grew up, knowing in the back of my head, that I wanted to be just like dad. He was one of the most amazing people in the world, not to mention the best dad I could have ever asked for.

"I will strive every single day to make you proud. I love you to the moon and back kenny boi. ❤️ #kb43ver"

Block had over two million subscribers to his YouTube channel, where he also documented his daughter's love of cars and racing.

He was sharing her first project in which she was breathing new life into a 1985 Audi Ur Quattro and was getting it ready for its first spin, which was going to be taken literally as she was promising that she would be doing donuts in the vehicle.

In his last post before his untimely death, Block had been promoting Lia's video on Twitter, in which she was going to put the Audi through its paces after she had worked on it and brought it up to racing speed.

Block posted a couple of photos of his daughter with the cars she would be driving and captioned the post: "The 4th and final episode of my 16-year-old daughter Lia buying, tearing down, rebuilding and now driving her '85 Audi Ur Quattro will be live at 8am PST tomorrow on my YouTube channel. Will her Audi finally do a donut?? Or will it break in the attempt? Tune in to find out!"

Block's death was also confirmed in an Instagram post on Monday by executives at his clothing label, Hoonigan Industries.

The statement on social media read: "It's with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today. Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed."

