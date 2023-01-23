Who Are the 'Siloviki'? Russia's Elite Security Faction

Many of the most powerful people in Russia make up the Siloviki faction—the elite group of businessmen and other leaders with close ties to state security, the police, the investigative committee and other agencies. The term translates to "people of force" or "strongmen."

One prominent member of the Siloviki is Yevgeny Prigozhin, the oligarch and ally of President Vladimir Putin who finances the Wagner Group of mercenaries. Other senior Siloviki include Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, businessman and former KGB officer Viktor Ivanov, senior official Sergei Ivanov and Igor Sechin, the CEO of Rosneft considered by many as the "de facto deputy" of the Russian leader.

The elite group has helped Putin with some of the most crucial political decisions of his tenure. There are also technocrats in Putin's government, but they have no power to interfere in security matters.

The Siloviki is thought to be conservative and fiercely loyal to the Kremlin line, but there have been recent reports suggesting that some of the loyalty might be waning amid the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has been criticized for its strategy in the war, which has gone on for nearly 11 months and has resulted in several setbacks for Moscow. Putin will need to keep the Siloviki faction on his side if he intends to remain Russia's president.

Siloviki is also an unofficial term for those who work in the Russian armed forces, the Russian national police, Russia immigration control, Russian drug control, the FSB, Ministry of Justice, GRU, former KGB, the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Federal Protective Service (FSO). Open Democracy said that there are as many as 5 million that fall under this definition of Siloviki.

The term is also used to describe a politician who formerly worked for those organizations. For example, Putin would be considered a Siloviki because he used to work as a KGB officer. The umbrella term applies to all troops and officers of post-Soviet countries.

Since Putin was named acting president on December 31, 1999, the Siloviki have increased its power, making it harder for ordinary Russians to speak out against the state.

Newsweek reached out to the Institute for the Study of War for comment.