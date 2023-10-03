Politics

Who Could Replace Kevin McCarthy? List of Potential New Speakers

By
Politics Kevin McCarthy House speaker Republicans GOP

The ousting of Kevin McCarthy as House speaker has left Washington wondering who will be elected to the difficult role of leading an increasingly fractured Republican Party.

McCarthy was officially removed from his leadership position on Tuesday after Representative Matt Gaetz filed a motion to oust him, escalating a long-brewing conflict between the two.

Representative Patrick McHenry of North Carolina was announced as speaker pro temp, an interim position he will hold until another speaker is elected.

It's unclear how much power the interim speaker would have, and it's likely the House will move quickly to elect someone else for the top role. Gaetz himself has floated the second-highest ranking House Republican, Majority Leader Steve Scalise (a McCarthy ally), as a replacement.

"I think very highly of Steve Scalise. I would vote for Steve Scalise" as well as many other Republicans, Gaetz said, according to Reuters.

McCarthy Replacement House Spekaer
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy listens during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on July 14. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Other conservative hard-liners, like Representative Andy Biggs, have suggested the No. 3 House Republican, Majority Whip Tom Emmer, to fill the vacancy, Politico reported on Thursday. Biggs denied those reports, but Emmer's success as the head of the GOP's 2022 and 2022 campaign cycles and his ability to get the votes needed in a House where Republicans hold a razor-thin majority have made him a possible contender for the position.

"He's a good sounding board. He's got some nice conference rooms. He doesn't lie to us," Gaetz said about Emmer, according to The New York Times.

Emmer, however, has said he has no intentions of taking McCarthy's job, telling Politico: "I fully support Speaker McCarthy. He knows that and I know that. I have zero interest in palace intrigue. End of discussion."

Other House Republicans who have been named as a possible successor to McCarthy are House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, Rules Committee Chair Tom Cole, Representative Garrett Graves and Financial Services Chairman Patrick McHenry.

But McCarthy's allies, including McHenry, have insisted that the right person was already chosen, during this past January's grueling speakership fight.

"Kevin's been a highly effective speaker—he unified members in the opening week and just done an excellent job. So he's the only person who can keep it together," he told Axios.

On the other hand, McCarthy holdouts insist that "there's plenty of people who can step up and do the job," Representative Tim Burchett, a key McCarthy supporter, told the Times. Burchett did not provide a name for who that individual could be.

It's unclear how quickly a new speaker will be elected. It took McCarthy 15 tries to secure the gavel in January. The Republican Conference could become divided again in a second fight for the speakership, especially as the right-wing flank seeks more influence over leadership.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC