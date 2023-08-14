Who is Deuce Vaughn? The Rise of Dallas Cowboys' Five-Foot-Five-Inch Rookie

Dallas Cowboys rookie Deuce Vaughn stands at 5'5"—but there is nothing small about the running back's ambition ahead of his debut NFL season.

Weighing in at 180 pounds, compared to the NFL average of 245 pounds, it would seem that Vaughn could find himself pushed around among the pros after shining at college level—but his cameo against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first preseason game showed that he will be a big noise in the months to come.

Vaughn lit up social media over the weekend with a second-half performance that made him the talk of the league, despite the Cowboys losing 28-23 to the Jags.

With the Cowboys trailing by 14-7 in the third quarter, Vaughn was responsible for dragging the team back into contention.

Vaughn was involved in two drives and finished the second with a 4-yard rushing touchdown—but it was his explosive run that left two defensive backs crashing into each other as he shimmied past that got fans excited on social media.

One fan commented under the viral video of Vaughn sending two opposing players into each other: "Deuce is the steal of the draft"

The post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by NFL Rookie Watch has seen the video viewed more than 5.5 million times on just there alone and the clip has been shared across many posts on X.

Vaughn was a star in college with the Kansas State Wildcats and was named a Consensus All-American for the 2022 season.

He was chosen by the Cowboys in the sixth round of the NFL Draft (212th overall) and is the shortest running back ever drafted since the NFL began tracking the combine.

After his eye-catching display at the weekend, Vaughn spoke to his team's official website and said: "It's hard to put into words, man.

"I can't take all of the credit, all of those guys up front were blocking their butts off all game. To get in the end zone in the first preseason game, it's a testament to all of the work that's been put in since pre-draft."

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was full of praise for Vaughn's eight rushes for 50 yards (6.3 yards per carry) and a score.

McCarthy told the Dallas Morning News: "He rolled in there and ran conceptually everything that the other guys ran, too.

"I think that speaks volumes about him. I thought he had a heck of a night. Great introduction to the NFL."

For Vaughn it was a hugely positive experience that is probably going to the first of many this season as he showed that he's the man for a big play.

He said after the game: "A lot of confidence. It's a question mark coming in when you're about to play your first NFL game. It's not college, you wonder if you can go to the speed and be successful. It gives me a lot of confidence, but also understanding that this is just a preseason game."

Vaughn added: "There were a couple of things I kind of wanted back. That's what practice is for, getting back into the grind of it in the work of the week and get ready for the next preseason game."

