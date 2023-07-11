Who is Gal Luft? Hunter Biden Informant Charged With Acting as China Agent

Gal Luft, a 57-year-old Israeli-American think tank chief who claimed to have evidence tying Hunter Biden to corrupt business practices in China, was charged by federal prosecutors in Manhattan on Monday with acting as a Chinese agent.

Authorities claim he failed to register as a foreign agent in 2016 whilst promoting Chinese interests in the United States, as is required, and went on to lobby an advisor to then President Donald Trump urging him to "publicly support certain policies with respect to China."

Luft is accused of attempting to organize arms sales to China, Libya, Kenya, and the United Arab Emirates without the necessary permits, and seeking to circumvent American sanctions on the sale of Iranian oil. In February, Luft was arrested in Cyprus over these claims, but skipped bail and went on the run with his current location remaining unknown.

File photo of Gal Luft at the US Energy Security Council conference in 2013.

Luft said he was arrested before he was due to address the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee, which is currently investigating the Biden family's business practices. He claimed members of the Biden family received money from figures affiliated with Chinese military intelligence, and China's state-controlled energy company CEFC, in exchange for political favors. President Biden has consistently denied any wrongdoing and accused a journalist of asking a "dumb question" when a New York Post reporter asked about the corruption allegations in June.

Early Career

New York court documents claim Luft was born in Israel, becoming a U.S. dual national "in or about 2004." Luft served in the Israeli army, rising to the rank of lieutenant colonel, before setting up a U.S.-based think tank called the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security. According to his profile on the IAGS website, Luft focuses on "energy, security, and economic trends," and has a doctorate in strategic studies from Johns Hopkins University.

Luft has written a number of books on geopolitical issues including De-dollarization: The Revolt Against the Dollar and the Rise of a New Financial World Order, which was published in 2019, and Silk Road 2.0: US Strategy Toward China's Belt and Road Initiative, which came out in 2017.

Biden Accusations

In a 14-minute video, acquired by the New York Post earlier this month, Luft claimed to be the "patient zero of the Biden family investigation."

He said: "I, who volunteered to inform the U.S. government about a potential security breach and about compromising information about a man vying to be the next president, am now being hunted by the very same people who I informed—and may have to live on the run for the rest of my life on the run.

"I'm not a Republican. I'm not a Democrat. I have no political motive or agenda... I did it out of deep concern that if the Bidens were to come to power, the country would be facing the same traumatic Russia collusion scandal, only this time with China."

In Monday's indictment, the U.S. District Court for the southern district of New York accused Luft of being "engaged in multiple international criminal schemes, including a scheme to act within the United States to advance the interests of the People's Republic of China as agents of China-based principals, without registering as foreign agents as required under U.S. law."

After the charges were made public, on Monday, a Twitter account purportedly belonging to Luft posted a link to a fundraiser for legal support, commenting: "#StandWithGal to fight this injustice. (tweeted by Team Gal)."

The fundraiser states: "In March 2019, Dr. Gal Luft provided the FBI and US Department of Justice explosive information about corruption at the highest levels of the U.S. government involving the Biden family. The meeting with the DOJ occurred nearly one month before Joe Biden announced he was running for president and nine months before Delaware computer repair shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac turned over Hunter Biden's laptop to the FBI.

"Instead of pursuing the allegations, the DOJ decided to 'shoot the messenger' and began a prosecution of Gal who is a whistleblower, as a matter of fact and law."

On July 7, Republican Representative James Comer described Luft as "a very credible witness on Biden family corruption" during an appearance on the conservative Newsmax network.

President Biden previously described corruption accusations against him as a "smear campaign."

In June, it was announced Hunter Biden had reached a deal with prosecutors that will see him avoid jail by pleading guilty to two tax misdemeanors, in an unrelated case.