Who Is Jerrell Powe? Former NFL Player Charged With Kidnapping

Former NFL star Jerrell Powe has been arrested in Mississippi on kidnapping charges and remains in a jail in Jackson, where he is being held without bail.

Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers told WLBT-TV that Powe, 35, who played defensive tackle for three NFL teams across a five-year career, was arrested along with 35-year-old Gavin Bates at a bank in the city on Thursday.

Detailing the incident, Myers said that the kidnapping had started 75 miles away in Laurel, which is southeast of Jackson.

Police said that the victim was held "against his will" and was "forced to withdraw money" at a bank before being able to contact the police and bring the ordeal to an end.

Police have said that the unidentified victim is safe after the alleged incident.

Who is Jerrell Powe and who did he play for? Here are the details of his football career from high school to playing professionally.

Where Did Powe Play College Football?

Powe played football from high school age in Mississippi and attended Wayne County High School in Waynesboro.

He made quite an impact and was credited with 71 tackles and 14 sacks as a junior.

When playing as a senior, the defensive tackle had 89 tackles, which included nine quarterback and forced five fumbles. This led to Powe earning All-American honors by Parade and USA Today.

When moving to university, Powe was rated the number three defensive tackle prospect in the nation.

He had plenty of suitors but opted to stay in Mississippi at Ole Miss, turning down Auburn, LSU and Texas A&M in the process.

Between 2008 and 2010, Powe had 69 tackles, seven sacks and an interception during his 37 games and was named Second-Team All-Southeastern Conference in 2009 and 2010.

Who Drafted Powe?

At one point, Powe was rated as the top nose tackle prospect in college football but his form dipped and by the 2011 NFL Draft, he was graded a second to third round talent.

Powe was also 24 at the time, which is relatively high for an NFL rookie. He was eventually selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the sixth round.

Which Teams Did Powe Play for in the NFL?

After being drafted to the Kansas City Chiefs, Powe found there were limited opportunities for him in the starting line-up and was often a third string nose tackle.

He played 12 games over three seasons for the Chiefs, registering eight tackles and one sack.

His final season with the Chiefs saw him cut and re-registered twice during that year (2013), before he eventually left to join the Houston Texans in 2014.

At the Texans, Powe played in 16 games, recording 10 tackles.

The following season, Powe joined the then-Washington Redskins, signing on June 1, 2015.

By September 5, he was released during final roster cuts before the start of the regular season, but signed a futures contract with the team on January 4, 2016.

Powe's career came to an end on September 3, 2016 when he was released by the Redskins (now Commanders).

Who Much Is Powe Worth?

Despite a stuttering career, Forbes & Business Insider have said that Powe has an estimated net worth of $5 million from his years in the NFL.

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the NFL? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.