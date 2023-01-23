The life of a Playboy model might appear to be all glamour and parties from the outside, but for some of the women who worked there, it ended in tragedy.

ID's new documentary series, The Playboy Murders, examines a few of these cases, with each episode dedicated to a different Playboy model.

The first episode, titled "Bunny Meets Bachelor," looks at the death of Jasmine Fiore, who was killed in 2009.

Here is everything that viewers need to know.

Who Killed Jasmine Fiore? Playboy Bunny's Death Explained

Fiore was a Playboy model who was found murdered on August 15, 2009, her body hidden in a suitcase and abandoned in a dumpster in California.

She had been badly beaten and strangled, and her fingers had been removed, as had her teeth, which meant authorities could not immediately identify her. She was named using the serial numbers on her breast implants on August 18, 2009.

Fiore had last been seen at the L'Auberge hotel in Del Mar, San Diego on August 14 with her husband, Ryan Jenkins. They had met in Las Vegas in March 2009 and were married two days after their first encounter.

In the documentary, it is explained that Jenkins had been charged with battery constituting domestic violence in June 2009 following an incident where he had pushed Fiore into a pool, and he was awaiting trial in December at the time of his wife's death.

Jenkins had reported Fiore missing on August 15, and he later became a suspect in the case. Detectives explained that they tried to contact Jenkins when they learned he had reported her missing, but he said that he had to resolve some "immigration issues" and needed to return to Canada.

Investigators discovered that the pair were last seen together at 2:30 a.m. on August 14. They were spotted stepping out of their hotel room to attend a poker game, and they later went to a nightclub named the Ivy Hotel in downtown San Diego.

Eyewitnesses were said to have seen Fiore and Jenkins arguing at the Ivy Hotel, and at around 4:30 a.m. Jenkins was seen returning to their hotel room alone in CCTV footage.

He was spotted leaving the room alone again at 9 a.m. with his clothes in his hands. The suitcase in which Fiore had been found was one of the cases that the pair had brought with them to San Diego, leading investigators to make Jenkins their prime suspect in Fiore's murder.

An international manhunt for him began in the United States and Canada. Authorities believed he had used a speed-boat to cross to Point Roberts, Washington, from where he was able then to walk across the border into Canada.

On August 20, Jenkins was officially charged with Fiore's murder, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On August 23, Jenkins was found at the Thunderbird Motel in Hope, British Columbia, where he had taken his own life.

