Who Is Logan Brown? Pregnant Trans 'Glamour UK' Cover Star Sparks Outrage

A pregnant British trans man has been featured on the cover of a magazine, sparking a huge reaction across the world.

Logan Brown appears on the cover of Glamour UK's Pride edition, sporting his pregnant belly, in photographs taken two weeks before he gave birth. His name became a trending topic online after the magazine was published, with thousands celebrating the new father and thousands more weighing in with criticism.

"Just when you thought Woke Companies could not sink any lower—Glamour UK magazine has featured this 'pregnant man' on the cover to kick off Pride Month," wrote influencer and journalist Oli London on Twitter. "Shame on you @GlamourMagUK for mocking women and everything they have to go through during pregnancy," he said.

Many comments on Twitter suggested Brown's pregnancy proved he was a woman.

A doctor performs a pregnancy ultrasound scan in this stock image. A pregnant trans man features on the cover of the latest edition of British magazine "Glamour UK," sparking a huge reaction across the world. Jasper Jacobs/AFP via Getty Images

Who is Logan Brown, the pregnant trans man?

Logan Brown is a 27-year-old trans man and blogger from the United Kingdom. His blog, "Up the Duff Man," gained a huge following after he announced his pregnancy online in November 2022.

Brown revealed that he and his partner Bailey J Mills, a drag performer, unexpectedly found out Brown was pregnant last year.

"One day, I had this really weird feeling; it was early in the morning and Bailey was asleep. I took a pregnancy test and it was positive," Brown told Glamour UK. "I'd been off testosterone for a while due to some health issues."

"I am a trans pregnant man, and I do exist. No matter what anyone says, I literally am living proof," Brown said.

He added later in the interview: "Whoever I say I am is exactly who I am. No one can ever take that away from me."

In the interview, Brown also detailed his journey of changing genders via the U.K.'s National Health Service, though the timescale was not revealed.

On May 17 Mills and Brown announced on social media that Brown had given birth to their daughter, Nova Mills Brown. Their baby announcement was greeted by thousands of congratulatory messages, many of which came from popular drag queens in the United Kingdom.

One of Glamour UK's pictures shows Brown topless with his hands holding his pregnant belly, while another image shows a suit and tie painted onto him.

Glamour UK also caught up with Brown after he'd given birth and he recalled his experience.

"I couldn't have asked for better care. I remember being in the C-section and one of the doctors referred to me as 'she,' and someone else corrected them and said 'he,'" Brown said.

The coverage of the pregnancy spurred on a number of reactions online, many of which criticized Brown and Glamour UK.

"Logan's a biological female who got pregnant, as hundreds of millions of biological females do each year... why are you presenting this as a man getting pregnant which is biologically impossible?" British TV personality Piers Morgan wrote on Twitter.

He later shared his tweet's stats, which he said showed that "the public's sick of this women-denying crap."