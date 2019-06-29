American soccer star Megan Rapinoe made headlines this week after reports resurfaced a months-old statement of hers that she wouldn't attend a celebration at the White House if the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team won the World Cup. The co-captain's comments drew the ire of President Donald Trump and the support of many others, including Rapinoe's girlfriend, basketball all-star Sue Bird.

Championship sports teams visiting the White House has been a long-standing tradition, however a number of teams and high-profile athletes have said no to such visits since Trump took office in 2017.

When asked in January if she would visit the White House if the team successfully defended its World Cup title, Rapinoe said in no uncertain terms, that she would not be "going to the f*****g White House."

That comment had gone largely unnoticed until recently, where its resurfacing drew both applause and rebuke, particularly from the White House's current occupant.

"I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women's Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!" Trump posted on Twitter in response to Rapinoe's comment.

He added that the administration hadn't invited the team when Rapinoe made the comment but added in the tweet that he was now extending an invitation to U.S. Women's Soccer win or lose.

"Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!" Trump concluded the series of tweets.

Megan's girlfriend Sue Bird, who plays for the WNBA's Seattle Storm, has generally been more guarded about her life private more than Rapinoe, the two-time NCAA champ has openly supported the soccer star in this matter.

On Friday, Bird posted a video on Instagram of Rapinoe with the song "Walk It Talk It" by Migos in the background. At the top of the video was a sticker of Trump's face, seemingly referring to the comments Trump made about Rapinoe.

Rapinoe and Bird, both top tier athletes in their respective sports, crossed paths over the years but only really got to know each other at a sponsor event at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016, according to the Seattle Times. They both lived in Seattle, so they became friends and in September of that year, started dating.

Rapinoe later moved into Bird's home in Seattle, where she admittedly dominated the closet space, and in 2018, they became the first same-sex couple to be featured in ESPN's body issue.

"It's nice to be going through the same thing," Bird told the Seattle Times. "It's very similar, the things you go through: mindsets of things, team chemistry, dealing with a coach. So it's nice to have a sounding board at home that just understands."

Bird was drafted out of the University of Connecticut by the Seattle Storm in the first round of the WNBA draft in 2002 and continues to play with the team today. The basketball player has an extensive resume as a three-time WNBA Champion, 11 time WNBA all-star and four time Olympic gold medalist. She's also broken numerous WNBA records and is a four time FIBA World Championship.

When it comes to who is a better athlete, the jury's out. Bird and Rapinoe told ESPN that they've had lengthy debates over who holds the upper hand with athletics and both women have marveled at the tasks the other has to complete in their respective arenas. Bird awes at the level of running and technical foot skills that's required of Rapinoe and Rapinoe praised Bird for her ability to switch directions on a dime while keeping a level head.