Who Is the Suspect in UNC Chapel Hill Reported Shooting? What We Know

The University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill went into lockdown on Monday afternoon amid reports of an "armed and dangerous person" on campus.

UNC Chapel Hill sent out an alert at 1:03 p.m. ET about an "armed and dangerous person on or near campus," urging students and faculty to "remain sheltered in place" in an update at 2:24 p.m. ET. Details about the incident, including if anybody was injured, remained unclear by publication.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper referred to the suspect as a "shooter" in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I have spoken with Orange County Sheriff Blackwood and Dept. of Public Safety Secretary Buffaloe and pledged all state resources needed to capture the shooter and protect the UNC campus," he wrote.

UNC police have not named a suspect in the incident, only releasing a photograph of a man who is believed to be a person of interest. His connection to the incident had not been confirmed by authorities and he has not been identified by name.

Police urged anyone who sees him to keep their distance and call 911.

Earlier, photos on social media appeared to show police apprehend a man who also had brown hair and was similarly dressed, but that person had appeared to be released, according to The Daily Tar Heel, UNC Chapel Hill's student newspaper.

In a 3:14 p.m. alert, UNC reminded people to stay sheltered in place "until all clear," adding that all classes and campus events had been cancelled for the day.

Local news station WTVD reported that law enforcement authorities were seen "swarming South Road near Caudill Labs" and clearing nearby buildings. Students told the station they were struggling to make phone calls and were sending text messages to their parents telling them they are okay.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools had also entered lockdown due to the situation, according to WTVD. Elementary schools within the district will not dismiss students at this time "as a safety precaution."

Meanwhile, some students took to social media to share their experiences during the situation.

"As a UNC Chapel Hill student who is currently still sheltering in place with no updates other than the sound of sirens and helicopters, thoughts and prayers aren't enough. This shouldn't happen. We shouldn't have to go to class in fear of our lives. We need legislative change," Mary-Margaret Barbee, who is a political science major at the university, wrote on X.

Update 08/28/2023 3:52 p.m. ET: This story was updated with additional information.