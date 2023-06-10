Who Is Ted Kaczynski? Infamous 'Unabomber' Found Dead in Federal Prison

Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski, the domestic terrorist and convicted murderer known as the "Unabomber," was found dead in federal prison on Saturday morning at the age of 81.

Kristie Breshears, a spokesperson for the federal Bureau of Prisons, confirmed to the Associated Press that Kaczynski was found unresponsive on Saturday morning, and was pronounced dead around 8 a.m. local time. A cause of death is not yet known.

From 1978 to 1995, Kaczynski conducted an anonymous terror campaign, sending homemade bombs through the mail to numerous academics, engineers, and scientists. Over the years, he killed three people and injured a further 23 with this method, resulting in one of the longest and most expensive investigations in FBI history.

Ted Kazcynski is seen in prison in 1999. The man known as the "Unabomber" was found dead in prison on Saturday morning. Stephen J. Dubner/Getty Images

A mathematics prodigy early in life, Kaczynski abandoned his pursuit of an academic career in the late 1960s, having become disillusioned with modern society and planning to live out a self-sufficient life in a cabin in the wilderness of Montana. In the late 1970s, however, he turned to violence after claiming to have witnessed industrial practices destroying the woods near his cabin, targeting individuals he saw as responsible for the industrialization of society.

Kaczynski was ultimately arrested at his cabin in 1995, and pleaded guilty to all charges against him in 1998, having refused to plead insanity to receive a lighter sentence. He was given eight consecutive life sentences in prison, serving his first 23 years at the ADX Florence super-maximum security prison in Colorado. In 2021, he was transferred to the Federal Medical Center prison in Butner, North Carolina, which specializes in inmates with certain medical requirements.

