Who Is Todd Blanche? Trump's Newest Attorney

Former federal prosecutor Todd Blanche told Newsweek that he has been chosen by Donald Trump to be lead counsel in the former president's indictment trial.

Last Thursday, Trump became the first former or current president in U.S. history to face criminal charges after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict him in connection with an alleged hush money payment he made to former adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Trump denies any wrongdoing in the case, including Daniel's claim that they had an affair, and is expected to enter a plea of not guilty at his arraignment, which is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Blanche, who is well experienced in white-collar defense cases, has ties to other Trump-related matters. He previously represented Paul Manafort, a former Trump campaign chairman who was sentenced to prison for various financial crimes. Blanche also represented Igor Fruman, an associate of former Trump lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Fruman pleaded guilty in a campaign finance case.

Attorney Todd Blanche speaks to press members at New York state Supreme Court in Manhattan on June 27, 2019. He will be the lead counsel in Donald Trump's indictment trial. Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty

Blanche recently worked as a partner at law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, but it appeared that his profile had been removed from the firm's website as of Monday afternoon.

Politico reported that it obtained an email from Blanche in which he resigned from the firm, saying, "I have been asked to represent Trump in the recently charged DA case, and after much thought/consideration, I have decided it is the best thing for me to do and an opportunity I should not pass up."

The Wall Street Journal and The Guardian also reported that Trump had acquired Blanche as his lawyer.

