Who Is Tracy Marie Fiorenza? Woman Charged With Threatening to Kill Trump

By
A woman by the name of Tracy Marie Fiorenza has been charged in federal court for threatening to kill former President Donald Trump and his 17-year-old son Barron.

Fiorenza, a 41-year-old from Plainfield, Illinois, was arrested Monday on a federal criminal complaint filed in Florida.

The five-page complaint unsealed last week alleges that Fiorenza emailed the headmaster of a Palm Beach County school on May 21, writing, "I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Baron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity that I get!"

After she emailed the headmaster a second time, threatening to "slam a bullet in Baron Trump's head with his father IN SELF DEFENSE," she was contacted by the U.S. Secret Service and met with agents at the Chicago filed office on June 14 for a voluntary audio and video interview. She confirmed to authorities that she intentionally wrote and sent those emails from her residence in Plainfield.

Woman Charged With Threatening to Kill Trump
US President Donald Trump returns to the White House with his son Baron (L) after a weekend in Bedminster on August 16, 2020, in Washington. A 41-year-old woman was charged with threatening to kill Donald Trump and his son Barron. Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty

"Based upon the foregoing, your affiant submits that there is probably cause to believe that FIORENZA did knowingly and willfully make threats via commercial email to take the life of or to inflict bodily harm upon the persons of the former President of the United States and a member of the immediate family of a former President," the complaint reads.

The offense is listed as "transmitting threats to kill or injure another person in interstate commerce."

Fiorenza is due to appear in court later on Monday.

Newsweek reached out to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida via email for comment.

A social media account that appeared to belong to someone of the same name from the Chicago area lists Fiorenza as a former teacher for Chicago Public Schools. Newsweek reached out to Chicago Public Schools via email for comment.

There were made several anti-Trump posts on the account's page, including one that alleged Barron was enrolled into school using fake test scores, one that falsely claimed the Trump family was part of a "Hollywood pedophile/rape ring" and one showing a Trump doll being hung with a noose. There were also multiple posts referencing the illuminati.

One of the "life events" listed on the page was "contacts the United States Secret Service."

A description for the event that allegedly took place on April 15, 2022 read, "Contacted the Chicago Office! Notes are not being passed down accurately. Trump family Hollywood pedophile ring in the Arts with child trafficking!"

Update 08/21/23 3:52 p.m. ET This story was updated with additional information.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

