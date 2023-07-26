A Las Vegas-based rapper and his wife have been arrested and indicted on multiple charges of child abuse after police discovered children locked in animal cages at their Nevada home.

Travis Doss, 31, and his wife, Amanda Stamper, 33, were arrested after police were called to a domestic violence incident on June 11. Stamper had fled to a nearby drug store and was found hiding in a stock room. She then told officers that she was hiding because her husband was trying to kill her.

During questioning, Stamper made comments regarding the welfare of her children, which led officers to her nearby apartment. This is according to a grand jury transcript and arrest report obtained by TV station 8NewsNow. Newsweek has reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) to access the same.

The flashing lights of a police car at night. Amanda Stamper, 33, and Travis Doss, 31, were charged with several counts of child abuse. Getty

Officers attending the incident found one of the worst cases of child abuse they had encountered. One child was described to be on the brink of death.

Six of Doss' children were found in the cramped one-bedroom apartment, two of whom, ages 9 and 11, were padlocked in dog cages. One of the children had "two black eyes that were swollen shut, multiple marks and bruises all over his body, and he was emaciated," according to the police report.

A grand jury has indicted Doss on 40 charges, including child abuse. Stamper has been charged with seven counts of child abuse.

Doss is the father of seven children. Stamper is the biological mother of one 2-year-old child, who was not present in the apartment, and is stepmother to the six others. She is expecting another, prosecutors said.

Disturbing LVMPD body-cam footage of the police entering the apartment, first obtained by 8newsnow, shows the horrors that awaited them. Children are seen locked in small, cramped dog cages as pit bulls bark loudly. The shocking footage shows cops helping one emaciated child out of a cage. The boy is hunched over and unable to walk unaided, his pockmarked body emaciated from abuse and neglect.

The campaign of abuse was so severe that Stamper told police that, at one point, Doss had told her that he had beaten one of the children so hard, he believed his child had died inside the cage.

Who Is Travis Doss?

Doss is a rapper who performs under the name Trap Montana. His social-media profile portrays a life far removed from the nightmarish squalor he forced his family to live in. Expensive designer clothes, luxury cars and mansions feature heavily.

In another jarring departure from reality, Doss uploaded a video seemingly of his family captioned #familytime. There is a picture of a baby boy resting on his lap captioned #whoidoitfor. But just as the image of doting father would prove to be false, so too is the image of a successful rapper.

After a search, Newsweek could find evidence of only two live performances by Trap Montana. One took place in a gentlemen's club in January 2019; and more recently, Doss performed at the Rick Ross Car & Bike Show to an apparently sparse crowd.