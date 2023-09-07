Who's Going to Win the Super Bowl LVIII, According to Oddsmakers, Week 1 Edition

By

Welcome to NFL Week 1, when cliches about new seasons and fresh starts abound. It's that happy time when we, the collective of football fans, try to trick ourselves into believing any team, from the Chiefs and Eagles to the Cardinals and Texans, has a shot at winning it all.

Fans often feel a need deep in their souls to predict their team's success even if all evidence points toward failure. For those who want to put their money where their heart is, or for the math-minded skeptics trying to base their prediction in reality, Super Bowl futures are a common bet.

Super Bowl futures are a big-risk-big-reward situation for bettors. Beyond the fact that there are 32 teams vying for the Lombardi Trophy (meaning if all things were equal, it's a little better than a 3 percent chance to win it all), other factors can get in the way. Key injuries, contract situations and team performance issues stand in the way of the next gaudy championship ring.

fan watching football getty
Man with a ball watching TV. Which teams will go to the Super Bowl? Newsweek's Week 1 edition discusses possible teams. Arseniy45/Getty

The reward, though, is a big payout where even the most heavily favored team, Kansas City, pays out six times the original bet. A dark horse, like the New Orleans Saints, can net even more.

Futures also give us insight into how well teams are performing throughout the season. Many sportsbooks have had championship odds available since the moment last year's Super Bowl ended. Odds are updated regularly to reflect what oddsmakers see as the likelihood that a team will win the big one, creating a sort of NFL power rankings.

Each week this season, we'll look at how the odds have changed following the previous weekend's action. With a lack of actual meaningful games so far, this week we'll focus on one thing we can be certain about: Quarterbacks are the league's kingmakers.

Preseason Super Bowl favorites built on elite quarterbacks

Of the nine teams with better than +2300 odds, eight feature a QB1 who has either started a Super Bowl or been named to the Pro Bowl at least twice. Only five other starting quarterbacks in the rest of the league meet the criteria.

So what happens if one of those eight goes down to an injury? Johnny Avello, Director of Race and Sports Operations at DraftKings, says the impact can be significant.

"It's a big hit," says Avello. "I helped a guy who reported on what the difference is between the starting quarterback and the second string. It's a drop-off for some teams. You take a team like the Chiefs, it's nine or ten points of a drop-off per game. Some teams there are a couple of guys that are equal so it's not that bad of a drop-off.

"It takes teams from being a contender to pretty much being out of it."

The outlier among favorites with an elite signal-caller is the San Francisco 49ers. The 2022 "Mr. Irrelevant" Brock Purdy is back as the starter following a season that featured three different players in the starting position and ended a game away from the Super Bowl.

Avello attributes San Francisco's success to coach Kyle Shanahan's touch with quarterbacks.

"That's all about coaching," Avello says. "I'm not sure Brock Purdy would even be in the league if he wasn't with the 49ers. He would have been a second-string, maybe never would have gotten a chance and maybe would have been cut at some point. But to be in that system, it seems like it works for everybody."

Maybe by the end of the year, we'll all be of a different mind about Purdy, or some other yet-to-be-discovered NFL hero. Tom Brady, after all, was an unheralded sixth-rounder filling in for Drew Bledsoe when he led the Patriots to his first championship. Kurt Warner famously went from stocking shelves to Super Bowl MVP. Even Joe Montana wasn't taken until the 82nd pick of the draft.

A reminder, even from a math-minded skeptic, that anything is possible.

Week 1 Odds: Super Bowl LVIII Winner

The odds below were pulled from Sportsbooks on Thursday, Sept. 7 before noon.

About the writer



Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC