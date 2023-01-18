Who Is the YouTuber That Pranked Major News Channel With Moaning Noises?

A British prankster has gone viral after he managed to play loud sex noises during live TV on the BBC.

The prank went viral online, prompting an apology from the BBC, and even made front page news in the U.K. tabloids. On BBC One on Tuesday evening, soccer pundits were discussing an upcoming game when loud moans from a woman were heard in the studio. Unable to find the source, the presenters persevered despite laughing onscreen.

The perpetrator of the prank has owned up to it on social media and has also shared a YouTube video revealing how he did it.

Daniel Jarvis, who goes by the user name @BMWjarvo on Twitter, revealed he planted a cell phone in the studio and set the ringtone as the familiar noise. On Facebook and YouTube, he live-streamed himself calling the phone multiple times. Jarvis was seemingly at home while the phone was in a studio within the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

Former soccer player and TV host Gary Lineker later tweeted that they found the phone taped to the back of a chair. "As sabotage goes it was quite amusing," Lineker wrote with several laughing emojis. Jarvis replied with a picture of the offending phone in his hands, owning up to the prank.

He shared a preview of how he pulled it all off on Twitter, with the promise of the full video to come soon.

Yes, it was me that pranked the BBC Match of the Day with the sex Phone :) The video coming soon!!!! @BMWJARVO best prankster ever!!!! pic.twitter.com/0kVE1jlvAI — Jarvo69 (Daniel Jarvis) (@BMWjarvo) January 17, 2023

Jarvis is a regular trickster at sporting events, with the U.S. men's national soccer team being one of his previous victims.

On September 27, 2022, Jarvis ran onto the pitch between Saudi Arabia and the United States, wearing the USMNT jersey, with "Jarvo 69" written on the back. He was quickly escorted off but was filmed speaking with some players and the manager Greg Berhalter after the game.

His other pranks over the years have seen him wear the full uniform and run onto the pitch to join Real Madrid in celebrating their Champion's League Final victory as well as invading the pitch of the England cricket team, and the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team, amongst many others.

The moaning sound heard coming from the studio occurred during BBC Match of the Day, in the build-up to the FA Cup Third Round Replay between the Wolves and Liverpool.

After the incident occurred and was heard by millions, a BBC spokesperson released this statement: "We apologize to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening. We are investigating how this happened."

Host Lineker continued to share his amusement, tweeting the front page of The Sun which featured the on-air gaffe as the lead story. He also had to appear on the serious BBC news program, Newsnight. "If you'd told me this morning I'd be on Newsnight talking about a porn scandal, I'd have been terrified," he joked whilst appearing on the show.