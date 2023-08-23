Whole Foods Sparks Boycott Calls Over 'Controversial' Change

Whole Foods Market's new store in Washington, D.C., has earned the ire of some shoppers not happy with technology that requires them to scan a QR code to enter.

The supermarket opened a new 47,000-square-foot store in the historic Walter Reed development on June 28 with a range of specialized features. The new store includes gates at multiple points during the shopping experience which require a QR code to pass through. They are located at the entrance, at either end of the checkout and at the exit. The system replicates those seen at Amazon Fresh stores around the country (Whole Foods Market is a subsidiary of the online retail giant).

By scanning a code upon entrance at the gates, shoppers at the D.C. Whole Foods simply need to take what they want off a shelf and it is added to their virtual basket. Then they just pay the total at the checkout or via the app. It's a feature that left some people unimpressed.

Concerns around the use of such technologies stem from potential data breaches and identity theft to the moral objection of companies using information about their customers' shopping habits to direct bespoke marketing to them.

Pedestrians walk by a closed Whole Foods store on April 12, 2023, in San Francisco, California. Some shoppers are not happy with a new gated system in place in some stores. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America

Along with the virtual shopping tool, Amazon will also roll out its Amazon One palm recognition service for identification and payment to the more than 500 Whole Foods Market stores across the country.

"Is this the future of in-store shopping? Whole Foods in Washington, DC, requires you to 1) scan in before entering 2) scan to enter checkout 3) scan to leave the checkout 4) scan to leave the store. Too much?," the YouTube channel "Wall Street Silver" posted on X, formerly Twitter, while sharing a video of the gates.

Others retweeted him, including raw food advocate David Wolfe, who wrote: "BOYCOTT WHOLE FOODS!!"

"Very controversial new Whole Foods in Washington DC," an X user named Dana posted, including the same video as Wall Street Silver.

Political analyst Michael Ashura posted on X: "If we don't boycott stores like this we're sleepwalking into tech totalitarianism."

"Although the wide-open and sharing nature of the internet brings us many benefits, it also has led to many catastrophic losses of personal information," wrote Jeff Jani, the CEO of Authenticid, Inc., an identity verification system used by major businesses, for Newsweek last year.

"There are plenty of reasons why people's trust in digital systems is rapidly degrading. We're bombarded with information 24 hours a day," Jani said. "Every time we want to look at a website, we're asked to hand over personal information. Technology like biometrics and location tracking seems to be getting more invasive."