Wholesome Moment Dog Starts 'Helping' Dad With DIY After Watching Him Work

A dog owner has captured the moment her dog started unexpectedly helping out with some building in the backyard.

In the adorable footage posted on TikTok in August, 1-year-old Nala was caught on camera helping out her owner during his patio building project.

As he wields a hammer to work on the patio, Nala leans in, putting her paw on the hammer as if she's offering a helping hand.

"We couldn't stop laughing when she was helping him," owner Katie told Newsweek. "This is her first time helping dad on-site, however she loves to dig holes around the backyard."

Nala the dog left her owners in stitches when she started helping out with their new patio build. @katiebenno97/TikTok

Nala is a Basenji dog, one of the oldest known dog breeds that originated in central Africa.

Recognized as an official breed by the American Kennel Club (AKC) in 1944, they were originally bred for hunting small game such as birds and small mammals. They have excellent hunting instincts and are known for their intelligence and cat-like agility.

The most talked-about Basenji trait though is that they are often referred to as "barkless dogs." While they're not completely silent, they make a unique yodel-like sound often called a "baroos." This is a result of their unique larynx structure that prevents them from barking like other dogs.

Today the American Kennel Club lists them as the 91st most popular dog in the U.S. and are described as affectionate with families, good with young children and good with other dogs.

Katie said their beloved dog has always had a penchant for mischief and playfulness. "She's always had a funny personality," she said. "And also uses her paws a lot, so it didn't come as a major surprise. But I was shocked I actually caught it on video."

Nala's quirky behavior and unique traits have made her a much-loved member of the family. Katie explained: "She loves to use her paws a lot, especially to get our attention. She's very independent and sassy, but still loves her cuddles from dad in the evening."

Off the build site, Nala is often seen following her owners around the yard, or "borrowing" her dad's pencils, sponges, gloves and tools, much to everyone's amusement.

"We love her to bits, and she continues to entertain us daily," Katie said.

When she isn't helping out with a project, Nala has plenty of other favorite things.

"She also loves her daily walks and greenies of an evening—like a teeth cleaning treat," said Katie.

