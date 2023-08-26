Why Is Aaron Rodgers Wearing No. 8 With the New York Jets?

While the cliché may ask, "What's in a name?" things are slightly different in the world of sports. There, the more accurate question is "What's in your number?" For many players, the choice of number is incredibly sentimental, honoring older siblings, sporting influences, or even the divine.

Aaron Rodgers, however, did things a bit differently. He never intended to don number 12. When he joined the Green Bay Packers, his college number was taken, and the replacement simply fell into his lap. From then on, the rest is history.

But now that he's landed in the Big Apple, things have changed. Rodgers has changed numbers again now that he's part of the New York Jets, switching to No. 8. But what's behind that choice? Is there a deeper significance to it?

Let's check it out.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers poses with a jersey during an introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on April 26 in Florham Park, New Jersey. Elsa/Getty

Joe Namath Famously Wore No. 12 in New York

While the Gang Green hasn't had much postseason success in recent years, their history does contain a notable Super Bowl victory. In 1969, Joe Namath led the AFL club to a legendary upset over the Baltimore Colts. That performance, combined with the rest of his time with New York, earned the QB the honor of having his No. 12 retired by the Jets.

But then Aaron Rodgers, who also found fame and fortune with 12 on his back, arrived on the scene. Namath was willing to allow his fellow signal-caller to use his number, but the new Jet wasn't having it.

"There are some iconic names that have played here, probably none more iconic than number 12," Rodgers said when he joined the team, according to the Jets' official website. "And I heard what he said about unretiring his number, but to me, 12 is Broadway Joe and I didn't even want to go down that path."

Rodgers Is Returning to His College Roots With No. 8

Remember how Aaron Rodgers arrived in Green Bay, found his college jersey number claimed and ended up wearing No.12? Well, that chain of events helps explain his Jets jersey.

During his time with the California Golden Bears, Rodgers donned No. 8. Since 12 is already taken in New York, he chose to sport his old number once again.

"I'm excited about going back to my college number," he added during his introductory press conference.

Aaron Rodgers was dropping dimes at Cal before cashing record-breaking checks in the NFL . pic.twitter.com/z1DVxO2vgh — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 29, 2018

And if you believe that a number makes the man, then Jets fans everywhere will be quite happy.

During his two seasons in Berkley, Rodgers threw for 5,469 yards, 43 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and a 150.3 passer efficiency rating. That body of work was good enough to earn Rodgers a place on the Packers' draft board, even if he did spend what felt like an eternity sitting in the green room.

Now, things have come full circle. Rodgers is embarking on a new challenge, and he's got a number that's both old and new on his back.