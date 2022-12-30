Why This Arizona Home Is Plagued by Deadly Rattlesnakes

A house in Arizona has been plagued by not one, but four adult Speckled Rattlesnakes over the last few months. Snake catcher Marissa Maki, from Rattlesnake Solutions, found the latest deadly trespasser hiding behind an aloe vera plant in the family's front yard.

Bryan Hughes, the owner of Rattlesnake Solutions, told Newsweek that the house's location makes it particularly vulnerable to unwanted visitors.

"For this house, the specific location is the issue. It's not only directly adjacent to the preferable habitat for Speckled Rattlesnakes, but it is on the corner as well," Hughes said. "Many of the neighborhoods in Arizona are built with a long, shared block wall behind them.

"This can function like a funnel, forcing any snakes that may want to visit the well-watered and shaded properties to enter at the sides. For this reason, homes found at the corners often see far more snake visitors than homes with more interior."

Despite this vulnerable location, it is still unusual to be visited by four different rattlesnakes in a matter of months.

The house is located in Ahwatukee, in Phoenix, Arizona, right against the South Mountain Park and Preserve. Southwestern speckled rattlesnakes are common in this region and are usually found in rocky areas near mountains and hillsides.

The species varies in color, from white to brown to orange, and has a highly flecked banded pattern that closely resembles the rocky granite found in their natural habitat.

As rattlesnakes go, these are fairly small.

"Adults get to around three feet long," Hughes said. "These were all adults between two and three feet long."

Five other species of rattlesnake are commonly found in the Ahwatukee area, including the Western Diamondback, Arizona's largest species of rattlesnake.

"Rattlesnakes are often found at properties in Arizona, most often in backyards where vegetation, water, and feeding opportunities are present," Hughes previously told Newsweek.

If you live in a rattlesnake-prone area, Rattlesnake Solutions recommends putting up snake fencing and making your yard less desirable to the deadly animals. You can do this by removing leaf litter, keeping foliage well-pruned, and avoiding growing plants right next to your house. Removing food sources, such as bird seed and food waste that might attract rodents, will also stop the snakes from being attracted to your property in the first place.

