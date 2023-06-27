Why Chicago Now Has the Worst Air Quality in the World

Chicago currently has the worst air quality in the world due to smoke from Canadian wildfires, prompting officials to urge residents to be cautious.

Data from IQAir.com shows that Chicago currently has an air quality index (AQI) of 193, which is considered to be unhealthy for residents. Following behind Chicago is Detroit, Michigan, and New Delhi, India.

The worsening air quality in Chicago comes amid ongoing wildfires in Canada that previously resulted in a decline in air quality in some other East Coast cities such as New York City and New Jersey.

On June 8, New York City experienced the worst air quality in the world with an AQI of over 300 in some portions of the city. In a tweet on June 6, Capital Weather Gang, which is run by the Washington Post, shared a photo of air quality metrics in numerous cities across the East Coast and said, "The smoke—making the Eastern U.S. look like California at the peak of fire season—is not normal."

Joggers run along the shoreline of Lake Michigan with heavy smoke from the Canadian wildfires in the background, on June 27, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. On June 27, 2023, data from IQAir showed Chicago having the worst air quality in the world. Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty

As the Canadian wildfires have continued, smoke has traveled to Chicago prompting weather officials to impose air quality alerts.

"An air quality action day has been declared for today June 27th and Wednesday June 28th for all of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. Those with chronic respiratory issues should limit time outdoors," the National Weather Service in Chicago said on Tuesday.

An air quality action day has been declared for today June 27th and Wednesday June 28th for all of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. Those with chronic respiratory issues should limit time outdoors. Visit https://t.co/BM1o3XYSBq for more information. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/fDzhfRnPqn — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 27, 2023

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also announced on Twitter that an "air quality alert" was in effect until Wednesday.

"Smoke from wildfires in Canada has moved into the region. Residents should take precautions & follow doctor prescribed regimen. To stay up to date on the latest air quality in your area," the Illinois EPA said.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect Tue, 6/26 - Wed, 6/27. Smoke from wildfires in Canada has moved into the region. Residents should take precautions & follow doctor prescribed regimen. To stay up to date on the latest air quality in your area, visit: https://t.co/Qio7ZprpA8 — Illinois EPA (@ILEPA) June 27, 2023

Newsweek reached out to the Illinois EPA via email for comment.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker also told residents to be cautious when going outside due to air quality and said, "Illinois, please be aware of air quality issues affecting areas across the entire state."

In a tweet, the city of Chicago said that officials were monitoring the air quality in the area and noted that "children, teens, seniors, people with heart or lung disease, and pregnant individuals" should avoid "strenuous activities and limit their time outdoors."

The city is closely monitoring the air quality in Chicago. We recommend that children, teens, seniors, people with heart or lung disease, and pregnant individuals avoid strenuous activities and limit their time outdoors. For updates, please visit https://t.co/fNMUjC6SC2. 🧵 https://t.co/wuMGcfHyH0 — City of Chicago (@chicago) June 27, 2023

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson posted a series of tweets discussing the low air quality in the city and said, "This concerning episode demonstrates and underscores the harmful impact that the climate crisis is having on our residents, as well as people all over the world."

Newsweek reached out to the National Weather Service via email for comment.