Why Credit Unions Need to Partner With Each Other

We served the same community and were located only five blocks apart — two credit unions that considered themselves equals and whose members probably passed each other on the street. Yet when we made the decision to combine our resources, while logical and strategic, it wasn't an easy one from an emotional, cultural, and tactical perspective. Sometimes the best things one can do are also the hardest. With the greater good as our guiding light, together, we created a stronger, more viable organization for the good of the membership and the community at large.

Cooperation among credit union leaders has been a strength of the industry for many years, and it's what makes us better than the alternatives. So why aren't there more partnerships and alliances in the credit union space?

Perhaps we are just consumed with what's happening inside our own organizations, and zooming out to take a longer view seems overwhelming. There may also be the human tendency to stay within our own comfort zone. However, if we really look at what's best for our members, creating scale, which increases resources to service them, is to their benefit. Since our members thrive in stronger communities, coming together means we can do an even better job of serving local markets.

The Imperatives of Cooperation

It can be difficult for CEOs to get ego out of the way in order to have really meaningful dialogue with one another. It is my experience that having a network of people to call on when we are short on answers is important. I am fortunate to have a small group of credit union CEOs from all over the country that I have forged trusting relationships with over many years. Having the privilege of getting to know these leaders has allowed me to ask questions that nobody else can answer other than another CEO.

The danger of credit union leaders operating in a vacuum is losing touch with the industry and with peers. You might miss out on opportunities to partner on new technologies and save money or to learn about new ways of doing business. Sharing approaches can also help reduce the pain of compliance and regulations that we all face.

The benefits of acting collaboratively underlie why credit union partnerships create more accessible and more efficient organizations. We create convenience and better pricing for members, such as improved technology, lower fees, higher rates on deposits, and lower rates on loans. In turn, we then have more resources to grow our membership and give back to the communities where we live and work.

The Challenges of Alignment

Aside from the pressing tasks of leading a credit union day to day, there is something far more basic that holds people back from exploring cooperation and partnership — the innate human fear of change and the unknown. I believe that you don't get courage to do hard things; rather, you do hard things and are then considered courageous. It's often only when we have trepidation or some level of anxiety about taking the next step that we know we are growing.

Forming a partnership between two organizations can be uncomfortable because it necessitates building a trusting relationship where none existed before. It also requires understanding organizational cultures and being honest enough to find where they do and don't align and where the deal-breakers are hiding.

It is near impossible to come at these kinds of decisions from an unbiased point of view. Our human nature is to make emotional decisions and then justify them with logic. We need to find the space within us to have conversations about facts and narrow down conversations to the more realistic aspects of what is being proposed. Only then can appropriate emotions such as passion or excitement be used to make the best decision for our members.

Step Outside Your Usual Circles

Credit unions are as diverse as individual people, and CEOs of these organizations have varying values, knowledge, and beliefs. Leaning into the insights of leaders who run credit unions of different sizes, both large and small, and from all over the country, has proven invaluable to me.

While it is easier or more comfortable to surround ourselves with people like us or whom we already know, this behavior is not growing us. Exposing yourself to a diversity of perspectives shows that not only are there others who are also like us, but we can learn from those with whom we aren't instantly familiar. Courage may not come first, but it will develop the more you step outside your comfort zone.

Introduce yourself to people you wouldn't normally gravitate towards, or branch outside your regular industry conferences and events and do something different altogether. Becoming more outward-looking will help cultivate the skills needed to build those trusting relationships and have honest dialogues, including asking the hard questions when it's time to collaborate with the other players in any potential partnership.

Bringing It Back to the Members

The caveat to forming partnerships is that what best serves the members takes precedence over what any individual leader believes is important. But yet, every individual leader has an opinion on what best serves the highly specialized needs of their unique members. I'd like to suggest that conversations between CEOs begin with an agreement about what they think adds the most value for their respective membership.

Not every pair of potential partnering credit unions are based just blocks apart, but the close proximity of your values and commitment to the community will make the strongest case for sharing resources.