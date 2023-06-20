Answering the call of nature should not be a political act in any way, shape, or form. However, starting with a litany of proposed bathroom bills in 2016 and a resurgence of such bills in 2022 and 2023, conservative leaders have now weaponized the simple act of using the bathroom. Knowing that they can hook conservative voters with a certain type of transphobic rhetoric, far-right politicians such as Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders have waged an all-out war on the LGBTQIA+ community with these bills.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, there is overwhelming support for anti-discrimination measures for the LGBTQIA+ community, even in states passing sweeping anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation, such as Florida. However, as we saw with the election of Donald Trump and the rise of the "MAGA" movement in 2016, there are fringe groups who feel they have found a platform for their bigotry within the neo-conservative movement. Politicians hoping to find success by attaching themselves to this rising far-right movement are using legislation such as the bathroom bills to speak directly to this base, to show that their voice—regardless of how bigoted it may be—remains prominent.

The amount of anti-LGBTQIA+ bills introduced throughout the last two years is staggering. These include not only bathroom bills, but bills preventing access to medical care, sports, and—in the case of one Florida bill—giving the state the right to remove a child receiving gender-affirming care from their homes. This wave of discriminatory legislation has whipped the conservative base into a frenzy that is spilling over into all areas of life: home, school, work, and leisure.

Gender neutral toilets. MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images

Phrases such as "woke mind virus" have done their jobs in convincing people that the very existence of transgender individuals is a new attempt to squash religious freedom, traditional family values, and the innocence of children. By using vague notions such as "save the children," conservatives have weaponized the protective instincts of human beings.

The problem is that what they are supposedly saving the children from is something that largely doesn't exist. There is no statistical evidence to support the idea that women or children are unsafe with trans-inclusive bathroom policies, nor is there any evidence to support that there are men dressing as women to gain access to bathrooms for nefarious purposes. However, statistical and anecdotal evidence showing a rise in violence against transgender individuals in 2022 does exist. With politicians working to normalize fear and loathing of the LGBTQIA+ community, violence against members of the community is sure to increase.

The LGBTQIA+ community and their allies are fighting back against this sweeping legislation and doing so with increased urgency as of late. The Human Rights Campaign and the ACLU, among other well-known advocacy groups, have staged protests, ballot petitions, and urged organizations to remove support for anti-LGBTQIA+ lawmakers. Recently, conservatives have upped the ante and started assaults on companies that show support for the LGBTQIA+ community. TikToks featuring far-right gun owners shooting through cans of Bud Light—after the company presented trans advocate Dylan Mulvaney with her own personalized beer can—made the rounds. When Target kicked off Pride Month with its pride merchandise displays, there were calls for boycotts—some people even physically attacked the displays themselves.

The conservative base is indeed riled. It is a time of uncertainty and fear for many in the LGBTQIA+ community, as it can be difficult to assess just how deep the support goes for these bigoted bills and the people touting them for political clout. Even given the statistical evidence that shows overall support for the LGBTQIA+ community, these bills are still being passed by a select few far-right leaders who have managed to drum up enough support with their harmful rhetoric.

In 2016, the state of North Carolina enacted a bathroom bill similar to the ones being supported by conservatives today. At that time, the backlash the bill received was swift and fierce. The NCAA, which typically hosted tournaments in the state, went elsewhere; the NAACP started an economic boycott of the state in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community; PayPal canceled plans to build a facility that would have significantly boosted the state's economy. Even Beatles drummer Ringo Starr canceled a show due to the bill. In the end, North Carolina lost $3.76 billion due to their bigoted bathroom bill. Politico called it the "bathroom bill that ate North Carolina".

The North Carolina example illustrates the power of voting with one's dollar, of marginalized groups joining forces to combat bigotry, and the power of one's voice. With the rise of more discriminatory legislation, a united force will be required to fight back.

Transgender individuals have existed since pre-recorded human history. We are people seeking to live authentically and truthfully as ourselves. This recent uptick in anti-trans and anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation is coming on the heels of a resurgence in far-right thinking. People are scared of change, they are fearful of what they do not understand — but instead of seeking to understand, they seek to destroy.

Bathroom bills are not new, and the harm they cause to the transgender community has not dissipated. By staying aware of new legislation, and using every resource we have to fight back, we may be able to reclaim the freedom to live authentically that we all desire and deserve.

Wynne Nowland transitioned at age 56 while serving as CEO of Bradley & Parker Insurance. As one of the world's few trans CEOs, she is able to provide unique insight on LGBTQIA+ issues and topics as a trans business leader.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.