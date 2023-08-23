News

Why Is Donald Trump Not at Tonight's GOP Debate?

By
2024 Election Donald Trump GOP Debate Republicans

Republican party candidates will participate in the first GOP televised presidential debate, as they attempt to make ground over former President Donald Trump's commanding lead in the polls.

Most of the candidates who have qualified for the debate will participate, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, former governors Chris Christie (New Jersey) and Asa Hutchinson (Arkansas), and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Former President Donald Trump said he would not be joining the debate. In the past, he has generated considerable publicity from televised appearances, such as a CNN Town Hall in May.

Donald Trump debate
Then President Donald Trump listens during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020. Trump announced earlier this month he would not take part in a televised debate broadcast on Fox News with the other 2024 GOP candidates JIM BOURG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

So why is Trump choosing not to take part in Wednesday evening's debate?

In a post on Truth Social earlier this month, Trump said there was no need for him to appear because of his lead in the polls, noting how, in 1980, Ronald Reagan skipped a GOP televised debate for a similar reason.

"Many people are asking whether or not I will be doing the DEBATES? ALL AMERICANS have been clamoring for a President of extremely High Intelligence," Trump wrote on August 18.

"As everyone is aware, my Poll numbers, over a 'wonderful' field of Republican candidates, are extraordinary. In fact, I am leading the runner up, whoever that may now be, by more than 50 Points," he added.

"Reagan didn't do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate? I'M YOUR MAN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Polls aggregated by elections analytics website FiveThirtyEight show Trump has consistently led as the top Republican candidate throughout the year. His average lead, according to FiveThirtyEight at time of publication was 52.1 percent, nearly 38 percentage points ahead of Ron DeSantis.

The debate is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET on the Fox News Channel and the Fox Business Network. Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will serve as the hosts.

The Fox News channel will also feature pre-debate coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday with a special edition of Jesse Watters Primetime followed by America's Newsroom with co-anchors Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer, along with a team of commentators, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

For people wishing to tune in via radio, it will be broadcast on Fox News Audio network, which is syndicated to hundreds of AM and FM radio stations across the U.S. as well as on Sirius XM Satellite Radio.

Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
