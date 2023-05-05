Why Dr. Jane Goodall Was Underwhelmed with Damehood From King Charles III

Dr. Jane Goodall admits receiving a damehood from King Charles III was nice, but the accolade didn't touch her heart.

The iconic primatologist has worked for decades in the fields of science, preservation and climate change activism, but she's best known as the world's foremost expert on chimpanzees.

The 89-year-old Briton sat down with Newsweek recently to discuss her current work, including an Apple TV+ show, and recalled the royal recognition she's received from Buckingham Palace.

Dr. Jane Goodall, the world's foremost expert on chimpanzees, received her damehood from then-Prince Charles (both pictured in 2004). She recalled the events of that day on February 20, 2004 with Newsweek. Stefan Rousseau / Patrick Kovarik/AFP via Getty Images

The royal family has the ability to hand out various honors to members of Great Britain and other Commonwealth realms. One of the highest honors handed out to females is a Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, while males get a Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire—more commonly known as a damehood and a knighthood respectively.

Examples of Brits who've received the highest honor are Dame Helen Mirren, Dame Judi Dench, Dame Julie Andrews, Sir Michael Caine, Sir Isaac Newton and Sir Paul McCartney.

Dame Dr. Jane Goodall received her honor on February 20, 2004 while Queen Elizabeth II was still on the throne.

"She [Queen Elizabeth II] was indisposed that day. She gave me the CBE which [is an honor] that comes before but it was, now King Charles III who gave it to me. He was Prince Charles back then," Dr. Goodall told Newsweek, reflecting on her memories of that day 19 years ago.

Dr. Jane Goodall has been a prominent primatologist for decades. Left, she's pictured out in nature in September 1974, and right she's seen speaking at the 2022 LA3C Festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park on December 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Fotos International / Sarah Morris/Getty Images

"[Charles] gave it to me, and I had a group of friends there. I don't remember too much about it because, those are not the kind of things that fill me with—I mean, yes, it's an honor, but I'd rather be given a little pressed flower by a small child who's pressed it for me because she loves me and wants to give me something to remember her by.

"Those reach the heart," Dr. Goodall said.

During the interview, Dr. Goodall expressed the importance of reaching the hearts and minds of the next generation to spread the important message of climate change.

One way she's achieving this is through her Apple TV+ show Jane. It's a live-action kids show that follows the extraordinary adventures of 9-year-old Jane, who is inspired by the work of Dr. Goodall.

Despite approaching 90 years old, Dr. Goodall has no intention of slowing down, and is even set to miss Saturday's monumental occasion in her home country of the United Kingdom.

"My whole rest of the year is scheduled almost day by day, and during the coronation, I think I'll be in Europe," she said.