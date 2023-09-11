News

Why Flags Are at Half Mast Today

By
News 9/11 9/11 Anniversary September 11 World Trade Center

The events of September 11, 2001, when terrorists brought down New York's Twin Towers as part of four coordinated attacks, will be marked today by a series of commemorative ceremonies and gestures of remembrance across the United States.

A national moment of silence is observed every year at 8:46 a.m. ET, corresponding to the time American Airlines Flight 11 hit the north tower of the World Trade Center.

It is among a series of commemorations and tributes scheduled to take place, including the lowering of flags at half-mast across the country.

American flag half mast
A U.S. flag flies at half-mast to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks at Norwood Hills Country Club in St Louis, Missouri. Flags will be at half-mast across the country today. Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

The ceremonial tribute was instructed by Congress in 2001. As well as designating September 11 of each year as "Patriot Day," and requesting the observance of September 11 as an annually recognized National Day of Service and Remembrance, Congress also guided that flags on government buildings be lowered.

Under a Joint Resolution approved in December 2001, the president is requested to issue an annual proclamation calling on "all departments, agencies, and instrumentalities of the United States and interested organizations and individuals to display the flag of the United States at halfstaff on Patriot Day."

It also requests that the president call on the American people to observe a moment of silence "in honor of the individuals who lost their lives as a result of the terrorist attacks against the United States that occurred on September 11, 2001."

The resolution called 9/11 "the deadliest terrorist attacks ever launched against the United States, killing thousands of innocent people."

A total of 2,974 people died in the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon and in the crash of United Airlines Flight 93 in Pennsylvania. More than 400 of them were New York City firefighters and police officers who were killed at the scene when the Twin Towers fell.

Thousands have also suffered from or died due to 9/11-related illnesses. A 2021 report by the September 11 Victim Compensation Fund (VCF) claimed more people have died from related illnesses than were lost in the initial 2001 attacks.

While Patriot Day has been designated as a Day of Prayer and Remembrance, observed since 2002, it is not a public holiday, with government offices, schools, and businesses remaining open.

Many classrooms will take part in activities and lessons designed to help commemorate and teach younger generations about 9/11. Newsweek has previously produced a series of guides compiling just some of the resources that teachers and parents can access to educate children about 9/11.

For further information, the 9/11 Memorial Museum has numerous resources for parents and teachers to use.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC