Why Girls' Empowerment Programs Are More Relevant and More Needed Than Ever

Programs that focus on empowering young women are essential to reversing the adverse impacts of social media and ameliorating pervasive pay and equity issues that women face today.

Jennifer Thompson
In recent years, women have closed the gender gap in educational attainment and now occupy an increasing number of C-suite positions at major companies. So, are programs that empower young women still necessary today?

These types of questions make Jennifer Thompson, newly named CEO of i-tri, frustrated and animated in equal measure. "Now more than ever, young women are facing seemingly insurmountable challenges," she says. "Some of them are historic and some of them are new. And it is really important that we empower our young women to understand their worth, to be brave, and to feel resilient and strong as they go on to this world—because there's a lot they're going to have to navigate."

Part of what women are up against, Thompson says, is a tenacious gender pay gap that has remained almost unchanged in 20 years, despite efforts from legislators and corporate ESG initiatives to rectify this disparity. "The truth is, women are still underpaid in comparison to their male colleagues, and this has been a historic challenge of this nation," Thompson says, citing that women receive 82 cents on every dollar earned by similarly situated male employees. "There's a pervasive glass ceiling for women in this country."

A Ubiquitous and Harmful Impact

But perhaps the most current, of-the-moment issue? Social media's pernicious influence. "Young women are now bombarded with social media messaging about body image that didn't exist when most adult women around them were young," Thompson says. She stresses that the pressure to look a certain way "has always been there," but the advent of social media results in constant and often unchecked bombardment.

"Specifically towards young women, in terms of body image, we see the evolution of Snapchat and similar platforms that are developed and targeted towards them. And there are lots of kids who have unrestricted access to it," Thompson says. That these platforms are particularly harmful to young women is well-documented—yet little has been done at the national level to mitigate these impacts.

A Fortifying Influence

But how can we protect young women from the influence of something as ubiquitous as social media? On this, Thompson is clear: "Sports programs are great at helping young women learn to push past their boundaries and challenge themselves," she says. "Organizations that allow young women the opportunity to do something new and physical, something specifically sports-related or at least movement-related—that is a type of model that is proven to be incredibly successful."

These multifaceted programs, Thompson says, work so well precisely because they don't just teach a sport (though she emphasizes that there are many benefits to learning sports as well); they also instill a mentality that is protective against unhealthy messaging in the short term and serves to bolster women's overall confidence in the long term. "It's not just learning a skill—it's also learning to push past a mental and physical barrier," she says. "That is such an intrinsic thing to learn at a young age. The next time that you're faced with either a physical or an environmental challenge, you can say, 'I remember when I was learning to do this hard thing, and I was scared. But I also remember that I did it. So I can do this too.'"

A Challenge to Content Creators and Women Leaders Alike

In the short term, Thompson urges influencers, other content creators and women in leadership to "do better" for young women. "We need to start curating content that gives young people the messages that we want them to receive," she says. "There are simply not enough great content creators out there who are focused on empowering girls, or giving them those messages of positivity and affirmation of their worth in a way that is digestible to them." According to Thompson, the mindful creation of high-quality content that promotes positive self-image—both for young men and young women—would be one step towards ameliorating the youth mental health crisis caused by social media.

In tandem, Thompson says, "Womem leaders in particular need to be sharing our stories with the next generation, and guiding them. We need to lean in to mentoring programs so that young women can see what's possible."

But in the long run, programs that focus deliberately on empowering young women—through sports, or by any other means—are doing the yeoman's work, Thompson says, not only to reverse the adverse impacts of social media, but also to change the pervasive and intractable pay and equity issues that women face today. "It starts with that one girl," Thompson says. "If you can empower her and help her understand her worth and her value early on, she's not going to settle. You're giving her the tools to break barriers, to be able to stand up for herself and articulate what her needs are, and to identify those disparities. And when she gets older, in her life and career, she's going to be able to make a change."

