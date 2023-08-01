Why Goldendoodle Will Always Looks Like a Puppy Explained in Viral Clip

Everyone loves a puppy, but how about a dog that looks like a puppy forever? A dog named Leo has moved viewers on social media after his mother explained why he will always look like a puppy even though he's an adult dog.

In a post shared in July on TikTok under the username Christineandleo, the dog's owner explained that Leo is a special breed that always stays small, even when the animal becomes old. This breed, a mini goldendoodle, is a cross between a golden retriever and a toy poodle.

The viral clip shows the tiny pup sitting with his mom on the couch, performing tricks to get a snack, as his owner answers the question "Is he full grown?" that one of her followers asked after her previous post.

She can be heard saying: "Yes, Leo is full grown. He is actually 5 years old. A lot of people think he's a puppy. But he's actually just a full-blown mini goldendoodle. Leo actually weighs about 30 pounds. He was the smallest of his litter and I would say the cutest of this litter. And he's just the perfect dog. This is my baby! Leo say hi!"

While toy dogs may be small in size, they are not short in personality, according to the American Kennel Club. They are also very affectionate and sociable and can adapt to a wide range of lifestyles. Smart and full of energy, they make ideal apartment dogs and terrific lap warmers on nippy nights.

The video quickly went viral on TikTok and has so far received over 581,600 views and 64,400 likes.

One user, Aisha, commented: "Do you know of anyone who is selling one like him!" Username272702 said: "Looks exactly like my cockapoo, and exact same size too."

Sarah Hanslin added: "My mini golden is 52 pounds this is making me sad HAHAHAH."

Dorette Connelly wrote: "I'm thinking of getting a mini golden. Lost my golden retriever in April. I'm so lost without a dog. Are the golden doodles as smart?"

BaldQT said: "He looks younger than my 6-month-old dood."

Another user, kae, commented: "Bro my dog is a mini golden doodle and his name is Leo too, and was the smallest of his litter." And Sonia said: "I have a mini golden doodle and mine doesn't look like that, I got scammed."

Jordan Spooner wrote: "You're telling me he's gonna be this adorable and small his entire life." NotYourAvgChick added: "Same as my Teddy Bear..ppl think she's a puppy and she's not. So precious. [Love] these little pootahs."

