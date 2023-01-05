Why Joe Biden Is Not Attending Pope Benedict's Funeral but Went to Queen's

President Joe Biden will not attend the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in Vatican City on Thursday. The U.S. government will instead be represented by an ambassador.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed in a press briefing on Tuesday that the U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See, Joe Donnelly, will attend the funeral.

The event will be significantly different from the state funeral of the U.K.'s Queen Elizabeth II, which took place in September and was attended by many world leaders including Biden.

The former head of the Catholic Church had expressed a wish for a simple funeral and just two official national delegations will attend the event. One delegation will be from the late pope's native Germany and the other from Italy.

Vatican City, an independent city-state, is contained entirely within Italian territory and the two countries have a close relationship.

Jean-Pierre said that Ambassador Donnelly "will represent the United States at the funeral of the Pope, in line with the wishes of the late Pope and the Vatican. This is what—this is what their requests were. This is what their wishes were. And so, that's what you're seeing from the U.S."

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni previously told reporters that "following the wishes of the pope emeritus, the funeral will be held under the sign of simplicity."

Bruni said the event would be a "solemn but sober funeral."

"The express request on the part of the emeritus pope is that everything be simple, both with regard to the funeral as well as the other celebrations and gestures during this time of pain," he said.

By contrast, Elizabeth II's funeral was a major state occasion and was attended by heads of state and governments from across the world as well as a large number of ambassadors, British politicians, religious leaders, and a variety of other figures.

Biden famously sat in the 14th row during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on September 19—a position that raised some eyebrows in the U.S. but was in line with protocol.

Some world leaders are reportedly planning to attend Pope Emeritus Benedict's funeral on Thursday in an unofficial capacity, according to a Catholic News Agency (CNA) report on Wednesday.

They include Polish President Andrzej Duda, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that President Biden "joins Catholics and so many others around the world in mourning the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. He will always remember the pope's generosity and meaningful conversation they had when he visited the Vatican in 2011."

Pope Francis will preside over the ceremony at the Vatican and the late pope will later be buried in the crypt of St. Peter's Basilica.