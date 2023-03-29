Why Lamar Jackson Trade Is Too Complicated To Resolve

The availability of a former NFL MVP quarterback on the market would usually spark mountains of interest and a possible bidding war, especially at a time when a number of teams have expressed that this is the position they need to fill.

When the Baltimore Ravens gave their star QB, Lamar Jackson, the non-exclusive franchise tag ahead of negotiations with the player, there was an expectation that a number of suitors would have been making a beeline to the Ravens admin office to lodge their bid.

Unfortunately, it hasn't turned out like that, with a number of teams ruling themselves out within minutes of the news of Jackson's availability and now the quarterback is heading for a limbo land where the Ravens don't want to pay him what he feels he should get according to the contract he had with them, and no other team wants to take on the burden.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 Getty Images

After Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard expressed that they would do their due diligence on the Ravens quarterback, owner Jim Irsay has stepped in to reveal the reason why the deal would never get off the ground.

Speaking to ESPN, Irsay cited compensation was the stumbling block and the reason why the Colts might join other teams in putting Jackson in the too difficult pile.

Irsay has indicated that it is not the salary that Jackson would demand which is the problem but the amount of draft picks and additional compensation which would put off the Colts from trading him.

The Colts owner said: "The money is not a problem."

The non-exclusive franchise tag allowed the Ravens to retain Jackson's rights, but allowed Jackson to speak with other teams and sign an offer sheet.

If a team were to make an offer to Jackson, the Ravens would be in a position to match the offer or let Jackson go.

If Jackson was to play for the Ravens next season, they would have to pay him $32.4 million but if the quarterback signed with another team, they would have to give the Ravens two first-round draft picks, which many are baulking at.

Jackson has been vocal on social media in the past couple of days. He posted a letter to Ravens fans in which he gave his thoughts on what is happening, saying that the Baltimore team won't meet his value and that he asked for a trade at the beginning of the month.

Lamar Jackson backstage during "On Big Party Tour" at FLA Live Arena on March 17, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida Getty Images

The QB tweeted: "A letter to my Fans—I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me. All of you are amazing and I appreciate y'all so much.

"I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me. Let me personally answer your questions.

"In regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that's has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the Super Bowl.

"You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I'll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You'll See me again."

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens carries the ball against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 Getty Images

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Jackson returned to Twitter to address those who felt his previous message sent out the wrong "feels," with some questioning whether he would still give his all if back in a Ravens jersey next season.

Jackson tweeted: "All in All I love you all don't ever think I have an attitude speaking on the net. Only if we losing I don't know anyone who smiles after losing or play around you should not play sports bro. Other than that I'm in great spirits at all times if you know me you know."

Jackson continued in a second tweet: "I don't remember me sitting out on my guys week 1 vs jets To week 12 vs Broncos. How come all of a sudden I sit out because of money in which I could've got hurt at anytime within that time frame. When we know the Super Bowl been on my mind since April 2018.

"Let's get real. I rather have a 100 percent PCL than go out there and play

horrible forcing myself to put my guys in a bad situation now that's selfish to me."

It looks like it could be a long, winding road to a solution with this particular issue.

