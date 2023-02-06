Why Sketchy 'Leaked Super Bowl Script' Showing Eagles Win Is Going Viral

Super Bowl LVII is looming large on the horizon and the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are poised to battle out, what is hoped to be, the greatest Super Bowl for many years, with the two teams clearly the best in their respective conferences.

There are some people though who believe that the NFL's showpiece is not all that it seems with fans taking to social media after a tweet went viral that claimed that the outcome of the big game had already been decided.

A fake screenshot of Pro Football Reference with the Super Bowl "script" was posted on Twitter that shows that the Eagles triumph 37-34 after a fourth-quarter comeback.

The tweet has been viewed over 11 million times and has been retweeted nearly 9,000 times as fans piled in with their thoughts, with many believing that this could actually be the outcome.

Twitter user Kyrie Burner captioned the screenshot pic: "Nahh someone leaked the Super Bowl script."

Nahh someone leaked the SuperBowl script😭💀 pic.twitter.com/aowy6A6rc9 — Kyrie Burner ¹¹ (@FearKyrie) February 4, 2023

There were plenty of comments, with one believing that the "leak" had occurred prematurely: "It was leaked waaaaayyyyy too soon so they changing that script real quick."

Others pointed to the 11 points in the third quarter and questioned whether there would actually be a safety in the Super Bowl, while the 13 points in the second quarter would indicate that a PAT (point after touchdown) had been missed, leading to some suspicion.

The seed of the rumor that games were scripted was planted by Super Bowl XXXVII winner Dwight Smith who said in an interview in 2022 that the winner of major NFL games are predetermined by the league.

He claimed that "games aren't decided on the field" and that both teams know every play that the other team will run.

Since then there have been a number of instances that fans claim fit the theory that a game has been rigged, including the AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fans have pointed to a controversial third down in which an official tried to stop the play before the snap. In the confusion the Bengals conceded a penalty that was upheld and gifted the Chiefs a first down.

Later in the game a disputed pass interference call made in favor of the Chiefs meant their drive could continue, which fans have pointed out as being "proof" of interference of a different kind.

The Chiefs didn't score on either of the drives but that hasn't stopped conspiracy theories circulating that the NFL wanted the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

The script theory was given legs again on January 31 when former Houston Texans running back Arian Foster joked that NFL games had a script to follow.

Former NFL player arian foster admits NFL is literaly rigged pic.twitter.com/RSfqF1OwKI — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) January 31, 2023

"That's what practice was about, it was about practicing the script," Foster said on his podcast Macrodosing with co-host PFT Commenter.

Foster jokingly added: "We were really dedicated to it."

