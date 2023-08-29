Why Man Didn't Tell Friend's Parents She'd Died Until Months Later Backed

A man has been supported online after sharing in a social-media post that he'd chosen to not tell his late friend's parents that she had died.

The 22-year-old man had written in a Reddit post that he'd decided against contacting his deceased friend's parents following her passing, because they had severed ties with her while she was alive after she came out to them as bisexual.

The Redditor revealed in the post that he and his group of friends had been the ones to finance his childhood friend's funeral, and that her parents were enraged when they learned of the truth.

"I had a childhood best friend, Luna," the man opened up online.

"We were very close and she lived across from me, we even went to the same school. I loved her so much. Luna was raised in a strict Christian household and her parents are very religious. Luna came out to them as bisexual when she was 17 years old and they kicked her out in response and told her to never come back.

"Luna lived with my family and I for a year, and when she turned 18 she started working," he said.

The Redditor went on to say that due to their close relationship, he knew how alone and betrayed Luna felt after being ostracized by her family.

He recalled his fury at the way her parents had acted: "I still get mad when I remember how exhausted she looked at that time. She used to live in a tiny studio apartment and she did her best. She sadly couldn't afford going to college, so she had no other choice than working as a stripper and a McDonald's cashier.

"Two months ago I received the devastating news that Luna had died. No one reached out to her parents, because they hadn't contacted her or asked about her since the day they kicked her out," he continued.

"Last week, her parents called me and asked me about Luna, I asked them why they were asking about her and they told me that they had been thinking about her for the past few months and missed their daughter dearly. They told me that they learned about the LGBTQ community and were hoping to apologize and reconcile with her," he added.

The Redditor cut the unexpected phone call short by sharing with Luna's parents that she had passed away.

"They didn't believe me at first and then that turned into anger, they yelled at me and told me how selfish it was for no one to tell them their own daughter had died and that if I had bothered to tell them, they would've been there at her funeral," he wrote.

The Redditor concluded that Luna's dad had fallen into depression, and that her mom was on the brink of a "mental breakdown" following his shock revelation.

Expert Verdict: Luna Was the Victim of Abusive Parents

Charles Karel Bouley is an American talk radio host and author from Florida. He found fame on KFI, a radio station in Los Angeles, where he and his co-host went on to become the first openly gay radio talk show hosts on the network. Bouley has handled countless call-ins that resemble the dilemma in the post, and offered Newsweek his take on the sensitive situation.

"The man and Luna's parents are experiencing is survivor's guilt, and in this case, there's plenty to go around. The parents are feeling the guilt of their actions, and rightly so. It's like in the days of AIDS when parents would kick out their LGBTQ children, and then after they find out they died, blame us, their friends, for not telling them," Bouley told Newsweek.

"They kicked them out, severed ties, and then get mad at someone else. They made their bed and, now that they have to lie in it, they find it's a terrible place, and of course, they're the victims.

"No, their daughter is the victim of abusive parents who forgot that parents don't get a choice, they love their children no matter what. As for the friend, he has nothing to be guilty about. In fact, he was the one to step up at the end. He should sever ties with the parents the way they did with their daughter," he added.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social-media platform on u/ConfusedGuy1992i, the Reddit post has been upvoted by 89 percent of the users who engaged with it and commented on more than 1,100 times. The vast majority of the Redditors reacting to the post have chosen to back the man, and support him in his decision not to reach out to Luna's parents.

"Not your place to be in contact with them. They had years to reach out and by the time they did it was too late," one user wrote.

"They weren't there when she desperately needed them. OP, I'm sorry for your loss," another user added.

