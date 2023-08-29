Man Who Left Wife In 'Expensive' Restaurant Without Paying Full Bill Backed

A man has been cheered online after revealing that he only paid for his and his wife's meal at a restaurant despite them eating with all her friends.

"My wife has 4 friends who she's been friends with since high school. For a celebration we all decided to go to an expensive steak house," the man posted to Reddit.

"We all eat and my wife slides the bill (700+) and proceeds to say, 'the man should always pay for the wife and her friends'. I laugh awkwardly and ask why. She says that it's because I'm the man".

"I tell her that the only people I would pay for would be you and me. Her friends proceeded to laugh at me calling me a broke husband. I stand up and put two one hundred dollar bills for me and my wife's food and leave," he added.

The man went on to reveal that his wife "screamed" at him with anger when they got home, arguing that he'd embarrassed her in front of all her friends.

Expert Verdict: Couples Shouldn't Make Assumptions About Each Other

Dr. Carole Lieberman, a forensic psychiatrist based in the U.S., told Newsweek that the Redditor's wife shouldn't have assumed that he would be happy to pay for the entire group.

"Money is one of the main reasons couples divorce. This newlywed couple should have spoken of their feelings about money before they got married, to make sure they're on the same page," Dr. Lieberman told Newsweek.

"Some couples feel that the modern or 'cool' way to handle money—from dating to marriage—is for the woman to pay her share. But, many women still like it the traditional way, where the man pays—especially at restaurants and other entertainment".

"The one mistake that the wife made was to assume her husband would be fine with paying for everyone, without checking with him first. Once she made it clear, at the restaurant, that she expected him to pay, he should have just sucked it up and paid for her friends, too. She must have been embarrassed in front of her friends—since he knows they're going to gossip about it," she added.

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on August 19 by u/CrazyWifeAhhhh, the Reddit post has been upvoted by 88 percent of the users who engaged with it and commented on more than 3,200 times.

"Does she always react in such a way? Why people think it's okay to scream at their spouse is beyond me," one user wrote.

"I found it hilarious she told the friends op would pay without asking op and than tried to call him broke when they couldn't pay their own bill," another user added.

