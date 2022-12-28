Why NBA Players Are Calling Luka Dončić the Best Ever After Historic Game

Luka Dončić has claimed a slice of NBA history with his 60-point "triple-double," the first ever, as he helped the Dallas Mavericks secure their 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Slovenian scored 60 points, as well as having 21 rebounds and 10 assists. He became the seventh player ever to score over 50 points and post double figures in three key attacking metrics.

Dončić also took the Mavericks into overtime by deliberately missing a free throw with the scores at 115-113 in the final seconds, before he claimed the rebound and scored to get the 2 points required.

With fewer than 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Mavericks were trailing the Knicks by 110-101 before the stunning comeback.

After the game, Dončić declared: "I'm tired as hell. I need a recovery beer."

What Is a Triple-Double?

A triple-double is when a player achieves a double-digit total in three of five statistical categories (assists, blocks, points, rebounds and steals) over the course of a single game.

Why Is Dončić's Performance Historic?

The Mavericks star is the first player in NBA history to score 60 points in a game and get double-digit totals in two other categories.

Dončić added 21 rebounds and 10 assists to the historic points haul. He is the youngest player to achieve these numbers, taking the crown from all-time great Wilt Chamberlain.

Reaction to Dončić's Performance

Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur who owns the Mavericks, tweeted after the game: "We are watching greatness. I've never seen anything like that ever."

He was joined in praising Dončić by former NBA star turned TV commentator Kendrick Perkins, who tweeted: "I've played with a lot Hall of Famers and seen some all time great performances...but what I just witnessed from Luka Doncic was one of the greatest individual performances I've ever seen in my damn life!!!! Don't mind me tho and Carry on..."

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets said that the performance was unreal, tweeting: "That was a MyCareer type performance from Luka tonight. Some video game s***."

The Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma also hailed Dončić, tweeting: "60/21/10 is INSANE!!!!!!! Luka."

There was plenty of love right after the game, with legends Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal both going onto the court to congratulate Dončić for his feat.

Dončić becomes just the sixth player to record six or more 40-point triple-doubles, following Oscar Robertson, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Wilt Chamberlain and LeBron James.

