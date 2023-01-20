Outlander has reached the end of its journey as Starz has announced the show's eighth season would be its last.

The network confirmed on Thursday, January 19 that it would be renewing the time-travel drama for another season, but that the show would be concluding thereafter.

Here is everything that fans need to know.

Why Is 'Outlander' Ending With Its Eighth Season? How Franchise Will Return

Outlander first began airing in 2014, and the show follows Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe) after she is transported back in time from 1945 to 1743 Scotland, where she meets and falls in love with Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

The show's eighth season will have 10 episodes in total, which will bring the story to a close following its 16-episode seventh season which debuts in the summer. Claire and Jamie's story will reach its natural conclusion in its final episodes.

In a statement, Kathryn Busby, president of original programming for Starz, said: "For nearly a decade Outlander has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we're pleased to bring Claire and Jamie's epic love story to a proper conclusion.

"But before we close this chapter there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story. We're thrilled to continue to partner with Matthew, Maril and Ronald and can't wait to see where their alluring storytelling takes us next."

While Outlander fans might be sad to know the show is coming to its conclusion, it is actually not going to be the end, as Starz has greenlit a prequel titled Blood of My Blood.

The new show will focus on the love story between Jamie's parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, and as such it will also feature a number of characters that fans of the original will recognize.

Matthew B. Roberts will act as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the show, and its first season has been given a 10-episode order, with Outlander author Diana Gabaldon returning as a consulting producer on the show.

In a statement, Roberts said: "Outlander: Blood of My Blood is, at its heart, a love story. It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain.

"The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser's marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognize."

He added: "Jamie and Claire's TV story may be coming to an end with Season 8, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on Book 10.

"With Jamie and Claire, and now Brian and Ellen, there is still so much more to come in the Outlander universe, and we cannot wait to continue sharing these stories with our dedicated fans."

Outlander Season 7 will premiere on Starz in summer 2023.