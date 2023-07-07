Why Prigozhin Is Still a Free Man

In a surprise announcement on Thursday, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin was in Russia, not Belarus, despite the deal brokered with the Kremlin for his and his mercenaries' sanctuary in the country.

Speaking to reporters, Lukashenko said Prigozhin, despite his agreement to relocate to Belarus following his aborted mutiny and march on Moscow in June, has been spending time in Russia. Later in the day, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov brushed off a question about Prigozhin's whereabouts, saying that the Russian government has neither the "ability" nor the "desire" to follow the Wagner Group chief's movements.

Specific details of the Lukashenko-brokered deal that ended the mutiny remain unclear, and some in the West have raised concerns that Wagner fighters could launch a fresh attack into Ukraine from Belarus.

Yevgeny Prigozhin is seen during the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 17, 2016 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has said Wagner Group boss Prigozhin was in Russia, not Belarus. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

The Institute for the Study of War, a U.S.-based think tank, in its latest analysis of the conflict in Ukraine on Thursday, assessed that Prigozhin's ability to freely operate in Russia suggests that he is still protected by some security guarantees and/or that the Kremlin continues to prioritize undermining his reputation in Russia over targeting Prigozhin physically or legally.

Kyiv has said that Russia intends to assassinate Prigozhin over the failed mutiny. Ukraine's head of defense intelligence, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, said Kyiv knew both about the mutiny plans and an ongoing plot by Russia's intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service (FSB), to assassinate him.

Those claims were brushed off by Lukashenko on Thursday, who said that neither he nor President Vladimir Putin wanted to assassinate Prigozhin. He also dismissed suggestions that the Russian leader might attempt to kill Prigozhin in the future, according to the ISW.

The fact that Prigozhin appears to be violating the terms of the Lukashenko-brokered deal that ended his short-lived uprising has raised more questions about why Putin seems to have let him off the hook. As part of the same deal reportedly, charges against him for organizing an armed mutiny were dropped.

"It's great that Russian authorities don't really care about a person who launched an armed mutiny against them," Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs, tweeted. "So where is he exactly? With the money, weapons and Wagner mercenaries?"

And while the Wagner Group leader hasn't been seen in public since the end of his uprising, pro-Kremlin media released images this week purported to be taken during a raid by Russian security services on his St. Petersburg mansion. They showed gold bars, weapons, cash and a collection of wigs seized.

The ISW assessed on June 27 that Putin "has likely decided that he cannot directly eliminate Prigozhin without making him a martyr for causes concerning the Russian Ministry of Defense's (MoD) mishandling of the invasion."

Read more Exclusive: Putin "fled Moscow" during Prigozhin's mutiny Exclusive: Putin "fled Moscow" during Prigozhin's mutiny

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a self-exiled former Russian tycoon, has told Newsweek that Putin is likely in a "fix" over the matter.

The Russian president decided not to risk retaliating against Prigozhin and his fighters with force, because the people Putin could have used to defend him and the regime from the Wagner boss "could actually turn their arms against the regime itself in the opposite direction."

"If he doesn't punish anyone for the mutiny, then the plan for another Prigozhin-type mutiny occurring is going to be much more likely," said Khodorkovsky, who headed the energy company Yukos before he spent a decade in prison in Russia until 2013 for what critics said were politically motivated charges.

"You start punishing people, then you could suddenly find out that half of the active army are siding with Prigozhin and then by that, you could actually promote a greater mutiny and much greater clash," he added.

Newsweek has contacted Russia's Foreign Ministry by email for comment.

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Russia-Ukraine war? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.