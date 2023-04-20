Why Prince Andrew's Ex-Wife Still Backs Him Despite Epstein Scandal

Prince Andrew's ex-wife described him as a "kind, good man" who is a "very good grandfather," during a U.K. television interview.

The Duke of York stepped back from public life in disgrace after a car-crash interview in November 2019 in which he did not say he regretted his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted pedophile.

Since then, Andrew has been sued for sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein victim, and settled out of court. He denied the allegations.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew at Ascot Racecourse, in England, on June 21, 2019. 'Fergie' described Prince Andrew as a "kind man' despite the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

So unpopular is he in Britain that a January 2023 survey by YouGov showed 86 percent disliked him compared to 7 percent who liked him, a net approval rating of -79.

However, Sarah Ferguson has stuck by her ex-husband, who she divorced in 1996 but still maintains a platonic relationship with.

Fergie, as she was nicknamed in the U.K., told Good Morning Britain on April 20: "I think it's very important that people out there ... focus on what you can do to bring others a bit of joy that are in less fortunate positions than yourself.

"And with Prince Andrew he's such a good man. He's a kind, good man. I think the spotlight needs to come off him and let him get on with his life to rebuild. He's a very good grandfather."

Sarah Ferguson says Prince Andrew is 'a very good grandfather' and a 'kind, good man'.#GMB pic.twitter.com/w5n8i7RbMb — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 20, 2023

Giuffre's lawyers told the federal court in the Southern District of New York how she was made to have sex with Andrew in London, New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands in the early 2000s and feared death if she refused.

Andrew initially fought the case and his legal team submitted newspaper cuttings describing Giuffre as a "money-hungry sex kitten."

However, after failing to get the case thrown out, Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement in February 2022 which was concluded the following month, bringing the lawsuit to an end.

The prince paid Giuffre an undisclosed sum out of court and released a statement acknowledging she was an Epstein victim.

Elsewhere in her interview, Ferguson said Princess Diana would be proud of her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, despite their feud if she were alive today.

'What would Princess Diana think of the situation with Harry and Meghan?'@SarahTheDuchess says Princess Diana, or 'Dutch' as she called her, would think her boys 'have done really well' and 'look so happy in their own family units'. pic.twitter.com/GDqYxVxY0d — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 20, 2023

She said: "Her heart would say my boys have done really well. They look so happy in their own family units. They have beautiful, beautiful children and that is what she'd look at."

"She's not here to speak for her," she added, "but for me, if I'm here talking to you I think we should have much more kindness in life. All of us need to stop being so cruel and trolling on the internet and on social media."

