Why Royal Family Only Just Changed Prince Harry's Title on Official Website

By
Prince Harry's "HRH" title has been removed from the royal family's website more than three years after he quit the palace.

While it might be tempting to interpret the move as a new snub—particularly after there were no birthday wishes for Meghan Markle on August 4—in reality there may be a more simple explanation.

It would appear that palace staff took action after the inclusion of the prefix "His Royal Highness" on an entry about Harry was drawn to their attention by the Daily Express on August 4.

Prince Harry at King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, in London, England, on May 6, 2023. Harry's HRH title was only recently removed from the official royal family website. Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The prince and Meghan Markle still both hold HRH titles, but agreed not to use them as part of a deal struck with Queen Elizabeth II and senior royals at Sandringham

The royals are notoriously slow to update their website, taking months to include Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's royal titles.

The two youngsters became a prince and princess automatically after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. The change, however, was only made online after Harry and Meghan announced they had Christened Lilibet as a princess in March 2023.

Even then, the palace didn't immediately update its account of Archie's place in the line of succession, which had moved from seventh to sixth following the death of the queen.

In fact, the references to Harry as His Royal Highness were just one of a number of errors the Express drew attention to in an online article.

It also found numerous references to Prince William and Kate Middleton as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, titles they still hold, but which have fallen out of use.

William and Kate became the Prince and Princess of Wales when Charles became king in September and that is how they are now predominantly known, including in official palace communications.

In total, there were 18 pages containing factual inaccuracies, including 74 references to the late queen as the monarch, a title that has now passed to Charles.

It is perhaps unsurprising that an institution with a history dating back to 1603—or further depending on how you measure it—would be slow to change.

But it is also interesting in light of how sophisticated William's and Kate's social media operation has become, regularly releasing highly sharable video montages of the kind to make royal correspondents fear for their salaries.

Most recently, their official Twitter account published a video clip of William serving environmentally friendly burgers to promote his Earthshot Prize initiative.

Jack Royston is chief royal correspondent for Newsweek, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

