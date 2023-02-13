Why Texas Is Able to Ban Abortion Pills for Entire U.S. 

A Texas lawsuit could determine the fate of abortion pill access nationwide.

Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk will decide on whether to reverse a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of mifepristone, a pill used, in part, to end pregnancies.

This reproductive rights case comes after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, cutting federal protections for abortion access and opening the door for states to pass legislation to completely ban or severely limit abortions.

What Is Mifepristone?

In 2000, the FDA approved the drug, making it available by mail, telemedicine and pharmacy pickup. Mifepristone is one of two medications used to medically induce abortion and manage miscarriages. Mifepristone is taken first, followed by misoprostol, a drug also used to treat stomach ulcers, 24 to 48 hours later.

According to the Associated Press, this combination has been shown to be more than 95 percent effective in ending pregnancies up to 10 weeks.

A congressional oversight review found that the FDA has "routinely conducted reviews of adverse event reports to monitor for safety concerns" and has communicated safety information to consumers and healthcare providers.

Who Filed The Lawsuit?

The Alliance for Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian legal advocacy group, filed a lawsuit on November 18 in an Amarillo, Texas, federal court on behalf of the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, a coalition of physicians who oppose abortion, against the FDA.

Julie Marie Blake, senior counsel for the ADF, said their lawsuit is fighting for patients who have been harmed by chemical abortion drugs.

"The FDA has failed its responsibility to protect women and girls from chemical abortion drugs—it never had the authority or the studies to approve chemical abortion drugs in the first place," she said in a statement to Newsweek.

The ADF said the FDA "failed to abide by its legal obligations" by not studying "the safety of the drugs under the labeled conditions of use, ignoring the potential impacts of the hormone-blocking regimen on the developing bodies of adolescent girls, disregarding the substantial evidence that chemical abortion drugs cause more complications than surgical abortions and eliminating necessary safeguards for pregnant girls and women who undergo this dangerous drug regimen."

Blake said the FDA policy allowing the drug to be mailed to patients without an in-person doctor's appointment makes the safety risk "even greater."

"If the FDA withdraws these drugs or puts back safeguards on their use, it will only help improve the health and safety of women and girls," she added.

The FDA has called the lawsuit "extraordinary and unprecedented."

"The public interest would be dramatically harmed by effectively withdrawing from the marketplace a safe and effective drug that has lawfully been on the market for twenty-two years," the FDA said in a response to the lawsuit.

What Are The Concerns?

If Judge Kacsmaryk rules in favor of the plaintiffs, he could grant an emergency injunction that would revoke the FDA's approval of mifepristone nationwide.

Pro-choice non-profit National Abortion Rights Action League (NARAL) said this would have "severe consequences" on the ability to access abortion and miscarriage care.

According to NARAL, medication abortion is the most commonly used method of abortion.

"If FDA approval of mifepristone is revoked, 64.5 million women of reproductive age in the U.S. would lose access to medication abortion care, an exponential increase in harm overnight," NARALAL said in a statement.

Medication abortion care helps give people the freedom to make their own decisions about their lives and families. — NARAL (@NARAL) February 13, 2023

The potential nationwide ramifications of the decision are already causing a stir.

Jenny Ma, senior counsel at the Center for Reproductive Rights, said this case is an attempt to have a nationwide ban on medication abortion.

"A single district court judge in Texas—a state that already has banned all abortion—could be issuing a nationwide ban on medication abortion. Obviously, the effects would be devastating," she said in a statement.

If mifepristone is banned, abortion providers may turn to just prescribing misoprostol alone instead. This has been proven to be less effective than the combo of drugs and would shift healthcare practices and increase wait times at clinics, the AP reported.

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, 12 states have enacted near-total abortion bans and 17 states restrict access to medication abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch filed an amicus brief last week, along with 21 other state AGs, accusing the FDA and the Biden administration of not respecting the Constitution nor the Supreme Court.

Today, I filed an amicus brief challenging the FDA’s defiance of Federal and State law in approving abortion drugs. The Biden Administration is encouraging lawbreaking on a mass scale. To read the full release, click here. https://t.co/JCyxwx8xUD pic.twitter.com/1KmxYBkouz — Lynn Fitch (@LynnFitchAG) February 10, 2023

"Even if the FDA's approval of mifepristone harmonized with the agency's own regulations and federal criminal law, those actions would not simply displace state laws regulating abortion," she wrote. "The FDA—and the broader Administration—is encouraging lawbreaking on a mass scale."

New York Attorney General Letitia James wrote an opposing amicus brief, along with 21 other state AGs.

"Blocking access to this safe and effective medication is a dangerous attack on reproductive freedom and public health," she said in a statement.

My office is leading a group of 22 AGs to defend and protect access to medication abortion in this country.



Medication abortion is safe and effective, and blocking access to it is a dangerous attack on reproductive freedom and public health. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 10, 2023

Doctors for America's FDA Task Force also filed an amicus brief in support of the FDA's approval of mifepristone, saying the drug has be "proven safe and effective."

The DFA called the lawsuit a "political effort" to eliminate access to medication that has been safely utilized by patients for over two decades.

Dr. Meghana Rao, Obstetrician-Gynecologist and Board Chair for Doctors for America, said clinicians should be able to "discuss and prescribe all safe and effective treatment options with their patients based on what is best for their individual scenario, not based on politics."

"Mifepristone has been proven safe and effective, with research showing that adverse events and outcomes are exceedingly rare, occurring in less than a fraction of 1% of cases."#PatientsOverPolitics #reproductivehealth #abortionrightshttps://t.co/2N0A24hxrz — Doctors for America (@drsforamerica) February 13, 2023

Judge Kacsmaryk extended the deadline in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v FDA and is expected to make his decision on February 24.