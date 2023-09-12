Why You Keep Waking Up at 4 A.M., According to Science

It's common for many adults to find their sleep disrupted hours before they intend to wake up, and experts say there are many variables that could be at play.

About 17.8 percent of adults in the U.S. face difficulties staying asleep, according to National Health Interview Survey data from 2020. But in 2022, a Gallup survey found a larger number—28 percent—reported struggling with the same issue. Young adults and women tend to experience it more often than older adults and men, according to the survey's results.

A lack of sufficient sleep can have negative mental health impacts. The National Sleep Foundation's (NSF) 2023 Sleep in America poll found 65 percent of U.S. adults who are unhappy with the amount of sleep they get also report experiencing symptoms of depression. Insufficient sleep also has physical impacts, as the body needs rest to boost brain function and recover muscle tissue.

A vintage alarm clock is shown in an antiques store in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Experts say there are many reasons people may be struggling with sleep disruptions. Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Getting good sleep is important, but many adults struggle to get the doctor-recommended seven to nine hours each night. Experts say there are some daytime habits that could be contributing to sleep problems, though anxiety and stress can also play a role.

Experts with the Cleveland Clinic say there are four common reasons people wake up hours before their alarms go off. These include visits to the bathroom, sleep disorders and underlying stress. Distractions within or near the sleep environment, such as loud noises or light shining in through a bedroom window, can also disrupt sleep.

Researchers at Ohio State University flag anxiety and depression as common reasons for sleep disruptions. Feeling either too full or too hungry can also impact sleep, as can feeling overheated or chilly.

Drinking caffeine or alcohol shortly before settling down for the night can make it tough to fall and stay asleep, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. Exercising or eating close to bedtime can also impact the body's ability to settle into a deep sleep.

There are steps people can take to increase their chances of getting a solid night's sleep. Setting a sleep schedule, complete with a specific bedtime and wake-up time, can help train the body to anticipate when it's time to rest.

Avoiding caffeine, alcohol, nicotine and food in the two or three hours before bedtime can also help increase the chances of sleeping without disruption, according to Harvard and Mayo Clinic researchers. Skipping midday naps, exercising during the day and keeping the bedroom dark and cool—NSF researchers advise setting the sleep environment's temperature between 60 and 67 degrees Fahrenheit—are other recommended strategies experts say people can try if they want to increase their chances of falling and staying asleep.

