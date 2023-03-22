Wife Finds Husband's Hidden Bathroom Camera With 900 Child Porn Pics: Cops

A California woman alerted authorities after she allegedly found her husband's hidden camera in their shower, containing more than 900 indecent images of children, according to police.

Police in Redding, northern California, were contacted by a concerned woman after she found a hidden camera in the guest bedroom of her home on March 8.

The wife confronted her husband Ryan Rovito, 34, and questioned him about the camera.

A Facebook post from the Redding police on March 16 read: "Mr. Rovito admitted knowledge of the camera but vowed to remove and discard it.

"The wife seized the camera and hard drive it had been connected to before Mr. Rovito destroyed it and subsequently contacted the Redding Police Department, fearing Mr. Rovito had nefariously recorded their young children using the bathroom."

Redding police then obtained a search warrant for the electronic device and the department's high-tech crimes detectives carried out a search on the item.

It was later found that there were more than 900 images of child pornography as well as multiple videos on the hidden camera.

The Facebook post added: "The videos showed children and adults using the bathroom who did not appear to know they were being recorded."

Rovito was apprehended during a traffic enforcement stop near Buenaventura Boulevard and Placer Street.

He was booked at the Shasta County Jail where he was then charged with the possession of child pornography and the surreptitious recording of an identifiable person who was undressed.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact the Redding Police Department at 530-225-4200.

According to figures from Rob Bonta, California's attorney general, there are more than 120,000 registered sex offenders in the Golden State.

Home security firm SafeHome.org stated a total of 767,023 people were listed on sex offender registries in April 2022.

It added that Texas had the highest number of registered sex offenders followed by California. When adjusted for population, Oregon and Montana have the highest rate of sex offenders. New Jersey has the "lowest population-adjusted rate of registered sex offenders."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in four girls and one in 13 boys in the U.S. experience child sexual abuse.

The CDC added: "Someone known and trusted by the child or child's family members, perpetrates 91% of child sexual abuse."

It also stated: "The total lifetime economic burden of child sexual abuse in the United States in 2015 was estimated to be at least $9.3 billion."

Newsweek has contacted the Redding police for comment via email.