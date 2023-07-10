Wife Hilariously Sends 66lb Golden Retriever With Zoomies to Wake Dad Up

A video of a 66lb golden retriever experiencing a zoomies episode sent to get her sleeping owner out of bed has delighted social media.

In the video uploaded to TikTok by account sally_the_golden, a woman sent Sally the golden retriever into the bedroom to wake her husband up.

As the clip progressed, Sally darted around the room and jumped on the bed and owner - all seemingly at lightning speed.

File photo of golden retriever on bed. Sally the dog displayed a lot of energy while trying to wake up her owner. mariiaplo/Getty Images

To add even more energy to the clip, the TikTok account put the trance track "Sandstorm" by Finnish DJ Darude.

The caption on the video read: "POV [point of view]: Your wife sends a 30kg dog with zoomies to wake you up."

Golden retrievers are well known for having an abundance of energy and being happy-go-lucky. But the zoomies are something else. Also called the Frenetic Random Activity Periods, they refer to explosions of energy demonstrated by dogs at times that "often feature frantic, repetitive behavior, such as running in circles or spinning around," according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

They can happen at any time of the day, generally when the dog has stocked-up energy to spare. There is generally no cause for alarm though constant zoomies could be a sign of a larger behavioral problem, the AKC warns.

The kennel club described goldens as family dogs that are outgoing, trustworthy, and eager to please and relatively easy to train. They take a joyous and playful approach to life and maintain this puppyish behavior into adulthood.

"These energetic, powerful gundogs enjoy outdoor play. For a breed built to retrieve waterfowl for hours on end, swimming and fetching are natural pastimes."

Since being shared on June 6, the clip has attracted more than 919,800 views and received over 140,500 likes.

The overwhelming majority of people who commented on the clip praised the dog's behavior and shared their own experiences of zoomies.

TikTok user Voided said: "My dog does the same to me."

Clara Melo simply added: "Zoomies are so cute."

While SN commented: "The floppy ears and the wild eyes equals absolute joy."

QuirkyWolf posted: "But after the zoomies, they always give the best snuggles."

Content involving dogs performs well online with millions of views, no doubt because tens of millions of Americans are proud pet owners.

According to business magazine Forbes, the population of dogs was estimated to be between 83.7 million and 88.9 million in 2020.

It added that dogs were more popular than cats in the U.S. as of 2022 with 44.5 percent of homes across the country owning at least one dog and 29 percent of households owning at least one cat.

Newsweek has contacted sally_the_golden for comment via TikTok.