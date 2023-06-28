Wife Putting In-Laws in Nursing Home So Own Parents Can Move in Cheered

A wife wanting to put her in-laws in a nursing home—but move her own parents into her house—is being applauded online.

In her post to Reddit's Am I the A******? (AITA) forum, user u/aitamineorhis explained that she had purchased the house prior to her marriage and that her husband had no legal rights to the property or paid any money towards it.

Her mother-in-law has dementia and her father-in-law struggles with mobility issues. As a result, they can no longer stay in their own home. Her husband's siblings cannot take them in, so it has fallen on the couple to find a solution. Her husband wants his parents to move in with them, but aitamineorhis is reluctant.

"It's us or a nursing home," she said. "My husband's parents just live off social security and are going into debt because of their medical costs.

"We'd have to take care of them and provide for them full time."

As her husband works long hours, aitamineorhis would be responsible for looking after her in-laws, who she alleges treated her poorly because of her race. Instead, the poster wants her own parents to move in with them.

Her mom and dad have recently retired and cannot afford to stay in their home in a large city. But unlike her husband's parents, who would require around-the-clock support, her parents are "easygoing people" who would "contribute to the household finances."

"My older brother is dead so it's just me that my parents can rely on," she said. "They wouldn't be a burden on us at all."

As a compromise, aitamineorhis suggested that her parents move in with them and they could use the money they contribute to put her in-laws in a good home.

"He thinks we should take his parents in and my parents can just move somewhere cheaper and manage their own retirement funds fine," she said of her husband. "He said as his wife I should look after his parents out of love for him."

The Redditor told him that "under no circumstances" would his parents be moving in, but that he is welcome to "move out and care for them elsewhere."

Nursing homes and support services are expensive. According to Genworth's 2021 Cost of Care Survey, the average price of a private room in a nursing home is $9,034 a month, or $297 a day, while assisted living facilities cost around £3,000 to $5,000 a month.

This may explain why the number of seniors moving in with their adult children is on the rise. Pew Research discovered that 15 percent of multi-generational households in 2021 were a result of older adults moving in with their children, with as many as four generations living under one roof.

Fellow Redditors praised the poster for standing her ground, voting her "NTA" or "Not the A*****."

"Let me guess, you're going to have to take care of his parents and still be expected to work and bring in income," commented MJ_KW.

"Don't know how buddy can afford to be this misogynistic when he can't even afford to be the breadwinner and provide for his family," said Master-Intention631.

"Funny how traditional roles mainly go one way," agreed JimmyJoNJackson420.

"Most of the burden of financing and running the household already falls on you, whereas his money is used to support himself. I don't really think he gets all that much of a say in how you allocate your financial resources and space," wrote Oishiio42.

"With your idea, it seems like everyone wins. With his idea, he wins, and everyone else loses," said Catackysmus78.

In an update, aitamineorhis said that her husband expected her to accede to his wishes, and when she didn't, they decided to end their marriage.

"I bring a lot more to the table, and I'm ready to be with someone who's an equal partner," she said.

"I don't know what he'll do about his parents. He doesn't make enough to pay for their care, so they're probably going to go to the only nursing home in the area that works with Medicare.

"It's a truly awful place rampant with abuse and neglect, which does suck for them. But they treated me like s*** so, that's life I guess."

