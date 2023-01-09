Wife Reveals Hilarious Method of Summoning Husband: 'Works Every Time'

A woman has shared the unique approach she took when it came to letting her husband know she was planning on fixing things around the house.

In a video that has already been watched over 5 million times on TikTok, Tena Hull from Heyworth, Illinois, filmed herself "summoning my husband to fix things for me."

The clip shows her holding a power drill. Moments later, she pulls the tool's trigger, prompting a sound that is no doubt recognizable to anyone familiar with the concept of home improvements.

It certainly rang a bell for her husband on the clip, who can be heard stating: "What's going on in there?" in reaction to the sound.

Hull told Newsweek she filmed the clip on a day off while fixing things around the house. "I decided today was the day I would finally take down the curtains in our room," she said. "For about a year we'd been talking about taking the curtains down in our bedroom, but just hadn't gotten around to it."

Though she was perfectly comfortable taking on the job herself because her husband was working from home that day, Hull decided to play a prank.

"I waited for him to get off a conference call and grabbed the drill and was about to go straight to work, then thought 'I wonder what would happen if he just heard the drill without any context?' The result was the video."

The clip struck a chord with many on social media familiar with the stress of unfinished home improvement work. According to a 2019 study of 2,000 American homeowners conducted by Porch.com, 32 percent admit they have been putting off at least one home improvement job for 12 months or more.

Viewed in that context, the video proved painfully relatable for some with many flocking to the clip's comments section to commiserate with Hull.

Many female users shared similar stories of how they had motivated their husbands to get moving on unfinished jobs of this kind. HavaKimi praised Hull's use of the drill, writing: "Works every time. If you don't get a reaction quickly, an 'oops' right after drill sound moves things along."

'Where's the Big Drill'

MistressMayl had a slightly different approach, commenting: "I walk by with tools. He asks if I want a level. I say "nah, imma eyeball it". Immediately up." A third, posting as onlyhereforgood, added: "I just walk thru the house saying out loud "where's the big drill" he moves so quick."

But despite the reaction to the clip, Hull was keen to stress that she does just as much of the DIY work around the house as her husband.

"We both love DIY projects," she explained. "In 2020 we gutted our kitchen and did a complete renovation ourselves. So using power tools is nothing new to me. He just enjoys projects so much, I let him do his thing usually."

She said after the camera stopped rolling she explained to her husband that she was going to fix the curtains and his response was simply "go for it."

Despite the misconceptions surrounding the video, Hill acknowledged that the footage does present a "relatable experience" for many out there.

"I think we have all encountered a situation similar to this at some point in our lives, and it's fun to be able to laugh about it," she said. "I find it funny how it can almost be interpreted many ways depending on your perspective."