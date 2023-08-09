Wife Told She Does Nothing Around the House Goes on Strike—'The Audacity'

A mom accused of doing "nothing around the house" has gone viral after doing just that—and filming the results—leaving her with one regret-filled husband.

Lindsay Donnelly, a mom-of-two and CEO of social media marketing agency Show Up Authentic, shared the clip to TikTok after her husband Brian complained about the house being a mess.

"I decided I was going to actually do nothing, to visually see the impact of me doing nothing, until he apologized," she told Newsweek.

"That turned out to be about three days. He's a Taurus, so he takes a while to apologize."

After her husband said that she did "nothing around the house," mom-of-two Lindsay Donnelly went on a two-day chore strike. @lindsaydonnelly2

After Brian's throwaway comment, Donnelly refused to do any chores for 48 hours. With two children aged seven and four, the mess began to pile up quickly. However, it took Brian a while to notice.

"I had to call it out to him, which is pretty hilarious," she said. "He knew it was messy, but didn't realize I was intentionally doing nothing."

After two days of taking a stand, Donnelly left for a girls' trip to Philadelphia. When she got back, the house was spotless, as was the car. She said that Brian regrets his comment and has learned his lesson, but that he's not a bad house husband. Usually, the chores are split 70/30, with whoever has the clearest schedule at the time handling the majority of the housework.

The mess quickly began to pile up after Donnelly stopped helping out. @lindsaydonnelly2

"He was feeling frustrated that the house never felt clean and that he was doing the lion's share of chores for that week," Donnelly said.

"I don't blame him for feeling that way, but I did want to be seen for my contributions."

Would she recommend this approach to other frustrated wives? 100 percent yes.

"But you can't cave and clean it up," she said. "You have to stay strong even though it will partially drive you crazy."

In the clip shared to her TikTok account @lindsaydonnelly2, the frustrated mom explains her plan, before cutting to shots of the house with toys, dishes, clothes, and other miscellaneous items strewn throughout the rooms. The final scene shows Donnelly in the particularly messy bathroom—holding up her middle finger in the mirror.

It took several days for her husband to notice she'd stopped doing chores, but Donnelly said Brian has learned his lesson. @lindsaydonnelly2

Fellow TikTokers found the situation relatable, with the video receiving over 20 million views, more than 3 million likes and thousands of comments.

"Strike action! Love it!" said user7155898374356.

"Bet he regretted that immediately," wrote WhoKnows36.

"Where the hell do they get all the audacity," asked Jordyn.

"I would like to see his public apology with him admitting that he was indeed wrong," commented Riley.

"You dropped this," wrote becpitt13, alongside a crown emoji, while featherdabro2 called Donnelly a "supreme queen."

"Lol the finger in the last shot," said Jess. "Good on you girl."

